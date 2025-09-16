Edit Profile
    Groww files fresh IPO papers to raise as much as ₹7,000 crore, listing likely in November

    Groww, a Bengaluru-based retail stockbroker, is likely to disclose its IPO price band by the middle of October with the aim for a listing in November.

    Published on: Sep 16, 2025 9:27 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Groww has filed its updated draft papers for an initial public offering with India’s market regulator, with the aim for a listing in November.

    Groww is eyeing a listing in November at a valuation of $7-9 billion. (HT)
    The Groww IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 57.4 crore shares, according to draft red-herring prospectus filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday, 16 November 2025. Investors, including Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator, Ribbit Capital and Tiger Global are likely to offload stake. Founders Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh and Ishan Bansal—who together hold 26.64% stake in the company—are likely to sell 10 lakh shares each in the IPO.

    The Bengaluru-based retail stockbroker is eyeing a listing in November at a valuation of $7-9 billion, according to a previous Bloomberg report.

