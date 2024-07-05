 Hacker infiltrated OpenAI’s messaging system and ‘stole details’ about AI tech: Report - Hindustan Times
Hacker infiltrated OpenAI’s messaging system and ‘stole details’ about AI tech: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jul 05, 2024 07:53 AM IST

In April last year, OpenAI executives informed employees and company's board at an all-hands meeting about the breach, the report claimed.

A hacker gained access to the internal messaging systems at OpenAI last year, it was reported. The hacker also stole details about the design of the company's artificial intelligence technologies, the New York Times reported, after they lifted details from discussions in an online forum where employees talked about OpenAI's latest technologies. Citing people in the know, the report claimed that the hacker did not get into systems where OpenAI houses and builds its AI.

The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model.(AP)
The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model.(AP)

In April last year, OpenAI executives informed employees and company's board at an all-hands meeting about the breach, the report claimed. As no information about customers or partners had been stolen, it was decided not to share the details with the public.

The report also said that OpenAI executives did not consider the incident a national security threat as they believed that the hacker was a private individual with no known ties to a foreign government.

Therefore, the San Francisco-based company did not inform the federal law enforcement agencies about the breach.

Although in May, OpenAI said it had disrupted five covert influence operations that sought to use its AI models for "deceptive activity" across the internet. At the time, companies developing AI pledged at a global meeting to develop the technology safely.

News / Business / Hacker infiltrated OpenAI’s messaging system and ‘stole details’ about AI tech: Report
