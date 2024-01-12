HCL Tech Q3 results: Net profit rises 6.2% to 4,350 crore

IT company HCL Tech reported a 6.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹4,350 crore, highest ever on a quarterly basis, in the third quarter ended December 31. The services revenue of HCL Tech crossed ₹ 1 lakh crore on run rate basis during the quarter under review.(REUTERS)

The company had posted a net profit of ₹4,096 crore in the same period a year ago, HCL Tech said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue of HCL Tech grew 6.5 per cent to ₹28,446 crore during the reported quarter, from ₹26,700 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

The services revenue of HCL Tech crossed ₹1 lakh crore on run rate basis during the quarter under review.

The employee count at the company increased by 1.11 per cent to 2,24,756, with addition of 3,818 freshers, during the reported quarter from 2,22,270 in December 2022 quarter.

HCL Tech has projected financial 2024 revenue growth guidance in the range of 5 to 5.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis.