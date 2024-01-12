close_game
close_game
News / Business / HCL Tech Q3 results: Net profit rises 6.2% to 4,350 crore

HCL Tech Q3 results: Net profit rises 6.2% to 4,350 crore

PTI |
Jan 12, 2024 07:02 PM IST

The company had posted a net profit of ₹4,096 crore in the same period a year ago, HCL Tech said in a regulatory filing.

IT company HCL Tech reported a 6.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at 4,350 crore, highest ever on a quarterly basis, in the third quarter ended December 31.

The services revenue of HCL Tech crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh crore on run rate basis during the quarter under review.(REUTERS)
The services revenue of HCL Tech crossed 1 lakh crore on run rate basis during the quarter under review.(REUTERS)

The company had posted a net profit of 4,096 crore in the same period a year ago, HCL Tech said in a regulatory filing.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The consolidated revenue of HCL Tech grew 6.5 per cent to 28,446 crore during the reported quarter, from 26,700 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

The services revenue of HCL Tech crossed 1 lakh crore on run rate basis during the quarter under review.

The employee count at the company increased by 1.11 per cent to 2,24,756, with addition of 3,818 freshers, during the reported quarter from 2,22,270 in December 2022 quarter.

HCL Tech has projected financial 2024 revenue growth guidance in the range of 5 to 5.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On