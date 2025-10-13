HCLTech Q2 Results 2025-26: Net profit up 10%, revenue rises over 5% on deal wins

HCL Technologies Ltd. delivered on its topline and bottomline in fiscal second quarter as deal wins sustained in the face of headwinds stemming from US tariff and H-1B visa shocks. On Monday, HCLTech shares fell 0.09% to ₹1,494.10 apiece on the NSE even as the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 ended the day 0.23% lower at 25,227.35 points. (Reuters)

Consolidated revenue of India's third-largest IT services firm rose 5.24% over the previous three months to ₹31,942 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday (13 October 2025). That compares with the ₹31,472-crore estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

HCLTech Q2 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ) Revenue up 5.24% at ₹ 31,942 crore (Estimate: ₹ 31,472 crore)

31,942 crore (Estimate: 31,472 crore) EBIT up 11% at ₹ 5,502 crore (Estimate: ₹ 5,343 crore)

5,502 crore (Estimate: 5,343 crore) EBIT margin up 90 basis points at ₹ 17.2% (Estimate: 16.47%)

17.2% (Estimate: 16.47%) Net profit up 10.2% at ₹ 4,235 crore (Estimate: ₹ 4,236 crore) One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

In dollar terms, HCLTech's revenue rose 2.8% sequentially to $3.644 billion. It was up 2.4% in constant currency terms.

The digital revenue, which makes up 42% to the company's topline, rose 15% year-on-year. The quarterly AI revenue crossed the $100-million mark in the June-September period.

Separately, the company has declared its 91st consecutive quarterly interim dividend, that of ₹12 per share. The record date is set at 17 October for a payment to be made on 28 October 2025.

