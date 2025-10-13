Edit Profile
    HCLTech Q2 Results 2025-26: Net profit up 10%, revenue rises over 5% on deal wins

    HCLTech Q2 Results 2025-26: Net profit of India's third largest IT firm rose 10.2% QoQ to 4,235 crore even as revenue increased 5.24% to 31,942 crore.

    Updated on: Oct 13, 2025 6:18 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    HCL Technologies Ltd. delivered on its topline and bottomline in fiscal second quarter as deal wins sustained in the face of headwinds stemming from US tariff and H-1B visa shocks.

    On Monday, HCLTech shares fell 0.09% to ₹1,494.10 apiece on the NSE even as the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 ended the day 0.23% lower at 25,227.35 points. (Reuters)
    Consolidated revenue of India's third-largest IT services firm rose 5.24% over the previous three months to 31,942 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday (13 October 2025). That compares with the 31,472-crore estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

    HCLTech Q2 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

    • Revenue up 5.24% at 31,942 crore (Estimate: 31,472 crore)
    • EBIT up 11% at 5,502 crore (Estimate: 5,343 crore)
    • EBIT margin up 90 basis points at 17.2% (Estimate: 16.47%)
    • Net profit up 10.2% at 4,235 crore (Estimate: 4,236 crore)

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    In dollar terms, HCLTech's revenue rose 2.8% sequentially to $3.644 billion. It was up 2.4% in constant currency terms.

    The digital revenue, which makes up 42% to the company's topline, rose 15% year-on-year. The quarterly AI revenue crossed the $100-million mark in the June-September period.

    Separately, the company has declared its 91st consecutive quarterly interim dividend, that of 12 per share. The record date is set at 17 October for a payment to be made on 28 October 2025.

    On Monday, HCLTech shares fell 0.09% to 1,494.10 apiece on the NSE even as the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 ended the day 0.23% lower at 25,227.35 points. The quarterly earnings were disclosed after market hours.

