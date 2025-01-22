HDFC Bank Q3 results today: Here's what to expect

HDFC Bank Q3 2025 results today: HDFC Bank will announce its earnings for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, January 22. HDFC Bank Q3 2025 results today: Pedestrian walk past an HDFC Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India,(Bloomberg)

The bank, which happens to be India's largest private sector lender, is expected to report muted net profit growth, India Today reported, citing analysts and brokerages.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) projects its net profit to reach ₹16,644 crore, which is a 1.7% year-on-year growth, while Axis Securities projects a 2.2% year-on-year net profit growth at around ₹16,737 crore, according to the report.

This is because despite deposit growth being encouraging, lending hasn't kept pace with market trends, as pointed out by brokerage Sharekhan.

Motilal Oswal also expects a 6.5% increase in net interest income (NII) to ₹30,335 crore, along with well-managed cost ratios and largely steady margins.

However, Nuvama research expects a marginal decline in net interest margins to 3.43% from last quarter's 3.46%.

The bank's provision for bad loans might also rise to ₹3,203 crore, which is still significantly lower than last year's figure of ₹4,217 crore, according to the report.

How did HDFC Bank shares perform?

At 11:40am, HDFC Bank Ltd shares were trading at ₹1,640.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which is a very small drop of 0.09% or ₹1.55.

During the previous trading session, its shares had also dropped marginally by 0.33%, reaching ₹1,645.75 . However, the prices have dropped 8.62% over the last month.