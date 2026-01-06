HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries pull down Sensex, Nifty 50 from record levels

India's stock market fell today, pulled lower by heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd., a day after Nifty 50 hit record high. The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street in Mumbai. (Reuters)

At 10:30 am, both S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 were down roughly 0.20% each. The Nifty 50 hit an intraday record on Monday before reversing to close 0.3% lower.

Seven of the 16 major sectors declined. The broader small-cap and mid-cap indices rose 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, the two biggest stocks on the benchmark indexes, dropped 1.6% and 3%.

“Sentiment remains subdued due to geopolitical tensions and concerns over potential trade frictions, which continued to weigh on risk appetite,” Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, told Reuters.