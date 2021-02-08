Health insurance to see higher double-digits growth in medium term: Report
Health insurance segment, which has seen strong growth over the last five years, will continue to witness a higher double-digit growth in the medium term helped by low penetration, according to a report.
During FY15-FY20, the segment expanded by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent.
“We expect the sector to grow at higher double digits in the medium term, with private players growing even faster as they have been gaining market share over public sector firms and also because of the increase in premium prices due to medical inflation,” India Ratings and Research said in a report.
The agency said it is essential for insurers to maintain adequate buffers over the regulatory minimum so as to be prepared for any unforeseen risk events.
With the increasing standardisation of policies with an incremental reduction in exclusion, there could be upward pressure on premium pricing, it said.
Also, the Covid-19 outbreak has led to an increase in claim severity across insurers, as the lack of standard rates between hospitals has led to higher outflows, it said.
“While Covid-19-like scenarios would be rare events, it would increase the premium pricing for the entire populace, with extra care needed for the treatment of infectious diseases,” the report said.
It said the profitability of a large number of health insurers is largely driven by investment income, as many are yet to achieve underwriting profitability.
With interest rates remaining subdued for a medium duration due to ample liquidity in the system, there would be pressure on the profitability of insurers, the agency said.
It said the incremental use of the new technology (such as blockchain) would be immensely advantageous for the segment.
Technology would help reduce redundancy and duplication through seamless and real-time transaction recording across various insurance business process flows comprising contracting, underwriting, claim processing, distribution and historical tracking of diseases, the report added.
There is a great need for real-time technology for reimbursement-based claims, wherein customers need real-time monitoring of the status at each step of the health insurance claim, the report said.
“Thus, technology can play an important role in controlling insurers' operating expenses, which forms a large part of the overall cost, with the claim ratio and investment income being volatile at times based on the operating environment,” it said.
The agency said it expects significant solvency buffers to be maintained, on an ongoing basis, for its rated issuers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health insurance to see higher double-digits growth in medium term: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese demand helps German manufacturers weather Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capital support for Indian govt banks to determine loan growth: Fitch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global shares rise as optimism grows over global recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mrs Bectors food specialties posts revenue of ₹226 crore in Q3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI plans more than $41 billion in bond purchases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps 590 points to open at record high of 51,320; Nifty above 15,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chip shortage spirals beyond cars to phones and consoles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to sell stakes in BHEL, two others next
- The stake sales in the three companies will bolster the government’s efforts to raise funds via asset sales for the next fiscal and overcome the tepid progress made so far this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's trade ties with India a priority, says Elizabeth Truss
- On tax problems faced by Cairn Energy and Vodafone, Truss said she hoped that arbitral awards by international dispute settlement mechanisms will draw a line under them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Govt to work with RBI on bank privatisation’
- Commenting on Mumbai’s position as the financial capital of the country, Sitharaman said, “Mumbai is a city which understands the budget. In fact, talking about the budget in Mumbai is equivalent to talking in Parliament.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debt recasts under RBI scheme for Covid stress touch ₹1 lakh cr
- Although many such loan accounts may turn sour, things are likely to be better than the last round of forbearance after the global financial crisis, given that only about 1% of banks’ loan books are up for recast, a fraction of what was initially estimated by credit analysts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyundai, Kia say not in car development talks with Apple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brent oil extends advance toward $60 on tightening global supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TikTok plans US e-commerce expansion with new features: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox