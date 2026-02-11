Hexaware unveils new Agentic AI tool in hunt for organic growth

Hexaware Technologies Ltd. has launched an Agentic AI tool that replaces SaaS with artificial intelligence to fix “execution problem” faced by clients, even as it grapples with its own growth pangs. Zero License, developed by Hexaware Technologies, replaces bloated SaaS workflows with Agentic AI “in months, not years”. (AI Image)

Zero License, developed by the Navi Mumbai-based IT firm, replaces bloated SaaS workflows with Agentic AI “in months, not years”, according to a statement. It cuts software licence costs, eliminates manual coding and simplifies complex stacks by making AI the primary execution layer. Maintenance is faster, upgrades are easier.

“Most organisations don't have a tooling problem. They've an execution problem,” Sanjay Salunkhe, president and global head - digital and software services at Hexaware, said in the statement. “Zero License helps enterprises move from software that organises work to AI that actually does the work.”

Hexaware's pivot of sorts to Enterprise AI comes at a time when the company has shrunk, according to its latest quarterly results.

Revenue of the IT services firm fell 0.2% over the previous three months to ₹3,478.2 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, despite the contribution from Cybersolve—the AI cybersecurity firm acquired in November last year. That underscored the underlying organic weakness, according to JM Financial.

Hexaware Q4 Results FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ) Revenue down 0.2% at ₹ 3,478.2 crore

3,478.2 crore EBIT down 12.2% at ₹ 449.7 crore

449.7 crore EBIT margin down 178 bps at 12.9%

Net profit up 1.4% to ₹ 374.9 crore One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

In constant currency terms, revenue fell 1.4% in the October-December period, largely due to adverse forex-related costs.

Still, the Hexaware Technologies management believes that underlying demand improved during the quarter, with better decision-making and strong dealmaking, but revenues were still lower due to seasonality and client-related factors. The October-December quarter is traditionally a weak one for Indian IT.

On Wednesday, Hexaware shares fell 2.49% to ₹571.95 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.05% lower at 84,233.64 points.