 Hindustan Zinc's plan to split company rejected: Report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Hindustan Zinc's plan to split company rejected: Report

Reuters |
Mar 22, 2024 10:49 AM IST

The Ministry of Mines, that administers Hindustan Zinc, has communicated to the company about its objection, it was reported.

India has rejected a proposal by miner Hindustan Zinc to split the company into different units, a government source aware of the matter said on Friday.

Hindustan Zinc had said the plan would unlock "potential value" of the company, but the government official said it was unlikely to create value for shareholders.
Hindustan Zinc had said the plan would unlock "potential value" of the company, but the government official said it was unlikely to create value for shareholders.

The Indian government is the largest minority shareholder in Hindustan Zinc, owning a 29.54% stake, but was not consulted by the company when it decided to split the firm to create separate entities for its zinc, lead, silver and recycling business, the government source said requesting anonymity.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hindustan Zinc had said the plan would unlock "potential value" of the company, but the government official said it was unlikely to create value for shareholders.

Read more: Stock market today: Why are IT stocks falling after Accenture crash? These are the biggest losers

The Ministry of Mines, that administers Hindustan Zinc, has communicated to the company about its objection, according to the source.

The government's mines ministry, finance ministry and Hindustan Zinc did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In March, the government had opposed another proposal of Hindustan Zinc to buy two Vedanta entities. It had written to the market regulator underscoring its opposition, and the company dropped the plan.

Vedanta has a 64.9% stake in Hindustan Zinc.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On