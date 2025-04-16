Hong Kong stocks set to snap winning streak amid US-China trade tensions

Chinese stocks in Hong Kong are set to snap a six-day winning streak, as renewed fears of an expanding US-China trade war weigh on sentiment. Technology companies like Meituan, Kuaishou Technology, and JD.com Inc. led the declines in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which fell as much as 3.2%.(AFP/representative )

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index tumbled as much as 3.2%, with technology firms including Meituan, Kuaishou Technology and JD.com Inc. leading the declines. The mainland benchmark CSI 300 Index dropped as much as 0.9%. Both indexes were among Asia’s worst performers on Wednesday.

The declines came after the Trump administration imposed new restrictions on Nvidia Corp.’s chip exports to China, a move that’s raised concerns about how the curbs may escalate trade tensions beyond import taxes. The fallout could weigh on chip-sector earnings and set back China’s ambitions to compete on the global artificial intelligence stage.

“The underperformance for HK stocks is driven by concerns of the US China trade war extending to non-tariff measures, such as increasing restrictions on US technology and possibly financial markets,” said Gary Tan, a portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments. The Nvidia disclosure “is likely to lead to some near-term slowdown in China AI development,” he said.