How much can delaying retirement planning cost you?

In December 2025, PGIM India Mutual Fund released the Retirement Research Report 2025 – Third Edition. According to the report, only 37% of Indians have a retirement plan. For retirement planning, many people have a "not now, maybe later" mindset. However, the cost of delaying retirement planning can be very high. In this article, we will understand how delaying retirement planning can affect the corpus an individual will accumulate and its impact.

Retirement readiness Before we get to the cost of delaying retirement planning, let us look at some of the findings of the Retirement Research Report 2025. According to the report, in 2025, ‘Planning for Retirement’ is the number one priority for Indian households. The priority has jumped up from number six in 2023 to number one in 2025, which is good.

While retirement planning is the number one priority, retirement readiness has dropped sharply from 67% in 2023 to 37% in 2025. Only 37% of Indians have a retirement plan. So, the gap between knowing and doing is widening, even as awareness grows. Even though awareness of retirement planning is high, many individuals lag in taking action on building the retirement corpus. The report mentions that retirement planning is not being ignored. It is being postponed, sidestepped, or simply lost in the fog of daily life due to various reasons.

Cost of delaying retirement planning In the earlier section, we saw how retirement planning is being delayed for various reason. Let us now understand the cost of delaying retirement planning through an example. Surbhi (age 30 years), Shirin (age 35 years), and Lata (age 40 years) want to accumulate a retirement corpus of Rs. 2.5 crores by the age of 60.

They will invest in mutual funds through the monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) route and expect their investments to grow at a 12% CAGR. Let us see how much the required monthly SIP amount will be.