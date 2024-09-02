 How much you have to pay now in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur for a VIP number plate - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How much you have to pay now in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur for a VIP number plate

ByHT News Desk
Sep 02, 2024 12:39 PM IST

The Maharashtra government increased fees for VIP vehicle numbers, with '0001' plates now costing ₹6 lakh for four-wheelers in major cities.

The Maharashtra government hiked fees for VIP numbers for new vehicles. The state transport department said that those seeking '0001' number vehicle plate for four-wheelers will now have to pay 6 lakh in areas like Mumbai, Pune, and other metros. For out-of-series VIP number plates, the updated fees is as much as 18 lakh in major cities including Mumbai and Pune. This is the first such revision in fee since April 2013.

An idol of Lord Ganesha being transported ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai. The fee for out-of-series numbers has risen to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 lakh. The first revision since 2013 also allows transferring VIP numbers to immediate family members.(PTI)
An idol of Lord Ganesha being transported ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai. The fee for out-of-series numbers has risen to 18 lakh. The first revision since 2013 also allows transferring VIP numbers to immediate family members.(PTI)

How much will VIP numbers cost as per your vehicle in Maharashtra?

Read more: Maruti Suzuki cuts prices: Alto and S-Presso get cheaper

For number ‘0001’, the cost for VIP plates will rise to 5 lakh for four-wheelers, up from the 3 lakh.

For two and three-wheelers, the fee will increase to 1 lakh from the existing 50,000 in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Nashik.

The VIP fee for '0001' will be 6 lakh, up from 4 lakh for vehicles with four or more wheels.

Read more: Three key changes in September that can impact your GST return filing

The revised 'three-time basic fees' will be 15 lakh for four-wheelers and 3 lakh for two- and three-wheelers if the number '0001' is unavailable in the current series for that particular type of vehicle.

Out-of-series VIP number will cost up to 18 lakh — up from 12 lakh — in Mumbai and Pune.

Read more: This US state is banning deepfakes to protect workers and regulate AI

Moreover, the state government allowed the transfer of VIP numbers to immediate family members, including spouses, sons, and daughters.

Maharashtra identified 240 VIP numbers in each registration series which will see a fee increase to 2.5 lakh up from 1.5 lakh for four-wheelers and 50,000 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers instead of the existing 20,000.

For 16 popular numbers, the new fee is 1 lakh for four-wheelers instead of the existing 70,000 and 25,000 for two-wheelers.

Moreover, the government has extended the period for producing a vehicle with a reserved number from 30 days to six months, as per the notification.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / How much you have to pay now in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur for a VIP number plate
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On