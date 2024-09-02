How much you have to pay now in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur for a VIP number plate

The Maharashtra government hiked fees for VIP numbers for new vehicles. The state transport department said that those seeking '0001' number vehicle plate for four-wheelers will now have to pay ₹6 lakh in areas like Mumbai, Pune, and other metros. For out-of-series VIP number plates, the updated fees is as much as ₹18 lakh in major cities including Mumbai and Pune. This is the first such revision in fee since April 2013. An idol of Lord Ganesha being transported ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai. The fee for out-of-series numbers has risen to ₹ 18 lakh. The first revision since 2013 also allows transferring VIP numbers to immediate family members.(PTI)

How much will VIP numbers cost as per your vehicle in Maharashtra?

For number ‘0001’, the cost for VIP plates will rise to ₹5 lakh for four-wheelers, up from the ₹3 lakh.

For two and three-wheelers, the fee will increase to ₹1 lakh from the existing ₹50,000 in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Nashik.

The VIP fee for '0001' will be ₹6 lakh, up from ₹4 lakh for vehicles with four or more wheels.

The revised 'three-time basic fees' will be ₹15 lakh for four-wheelers and ₹3 lakh for two- and three-wheelers if the number '0001' is unavailable in the current series for that particular type of vehicle.

Out-of-series VIP number will cost up to ₹18 lakh — up from ₹12 lakh — in Mumbai and Pune.

Moreover, the state government allowed the transfer of VIP numbers to immediate family members, including spouses, sons, and daughters.

Maharashtra identified 240 VIP numbers in each registration series which will see a fee increase to ₹2.5 lakh up from ₹1.5 lakh for four-wheelers and ₹50,000 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers instead of the existing ₹20,000.

For 16 popular numbers, the new fee is ₹1 lakh for four-wheelers instead of the existing ₹70,000 and ₹25,000 for two-wheelers.

Moreover, the government has extended the period for producing a vehicle with a reserved number from 30 days to six months, as per the notification.