Imagine receiving a steady income every month without worrying about stock market volatility, tenants, or property upkeep. Think of it as rent-like income, minus the stress. For many Indians, passive income still feels complicated or out of reach. But with the rise of fixed-income platforms and better access to corporate bonds, earning predictable monthly returns has become simpler. How to build a bond portfolio that genertes ₹25,000 per month in passive income. (Jiraaf)

Across India, savers are gradually moving beyond traditional fixed deposits and exploring better-yielding fixed-income options. SEBI-regulated Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs) such as Jiraaf have played a major role in this shift. These platforms allow everyday investors to access curated corporate bonds—products once reserved only for large institutions. The investment journey on Jiraaf is transparent and user-friendly, making monthly income planning far easier than before.

If your goal is to earn ₹25,000 per month, the first step is to understand how much you need to invest and which types of bonds can help you reach that goal. This guide breaks down corpus requirements, investment options, risk-based allocation strategies, and real examples so you can build a passive income plan with confidence.

How much should you invest to earn ₹ 25,000 per month? A monthly income of ₹25,000 equals ₹3 lakh per year. Your required investment depends on your risk-return expectation:

A conservative investor earning 10% annually needs ₹ 30,00,000.

30,00,000. A moderate investor earning 12% annually needs ₹ 25,00,000 The logic is straightforward:

Required investment = Annual income needed ÷ Expected return

For example, if you need ₹3 lakh annually and expect a 12% return: ₹3,00,000 ÷ 0.12 = ₹25 lakh

This clarity is what makes fixed-income investing so practical. Unlike equity, bond payouts are far more predictable, helping families plan month-by-month cash flows confidently.

Because income needs vary, the table below provides corpus requirements to generate ₹15,000, ₹25,000, and ₹50,000 per month.

Investment required at targeted returns of 10% & 12% per annum