How to build a bond portfolio that generates ₹25,000 per month in passive income
Imagine receiving a steady income every month without worrying about stock market volatility, tenants, or property upkeep. Think of it as rent-like income, minus the stress. For many Indians, passive income still feels complicated or out of reach. But with the rise of fixed-income platforms and better access to corporate bonds, earning predictable monthly returns has become simpler.
Across India, savers are gradually moving beyond traditional fixed deposits and exploring better-yielding fixed-income options. SEBI-regulated Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs) such as Jiraaf have played a major role in this shift. These platforms allow everyday investors to access curated corporate bonds—products once reserved only for large institutions. The investment journey on Jiraaf is transparent and user-friendly, making monthly income planning far easier than before.
If your goal is to earn ₹25,000 per month, the first step is to understand how much you need to invest and which types of bonds can help you reach that goal. This guide breaks down corpus requirements, investment options, risk-based allocation strategies, and real examples so you can build a passive income plan with confidence.
How much should you invest to earn ₹25,000 per month?
A monthly income of ₹25,000 equals ₹3 lakh per year. Your required investment depends on your risk-return expectation:
- A conservative investor earning 10% annually needs ₹30,00,000.
- A moderate investor earning 12% annually needs ₹25,00,000
The logic is straightforward:
Required investment = Annual income needed ÷ Expected return
For example, if you need ₹3 lakh annually and expect a 12% return: ₹3,00,000 ÷ 0.12 = ₹25 lakh
This clarity is what makes fixed-income investing so practical. Unlike equity, bond payouts are far more predictable, helping families plan month-by-month cash flows confidently.
Because income needs vary, the table below provides corpus requirements to generate ₹15,000, ₹25,000, and ₹50,000 per month.
Investment required at targeted returns of 10% & 12% per annum
|Monthly Income Goal
|Annual Income Needed
|Required at 10% Return (Conservative)
|Required at 12% Return (Moderate)
|Rs. 15,000
|Rs. 1,80,000
|Rs. 18,00,000
|Rs. 15,00,000
|Rs. 25,000
|Rs. 3,00,000
|Rs. 30,00,000
|Rs. 25,00,000
|Rs. 50,000
|Rs. 6,00,000
|Rs. 60,00,000
|Rs. 50,00,000
These numbers give you a clear foundation. The next step is choosing the right bond mix that aligns with your risk appetite and income target.
Conservative portfolio: Designed for stability, peace of mind
This portfolio is ideal for investors who want predictable income with minimal credit risk. The focus is on high-quality issuers, stable returns, and meaningful alpha generation over inflation.
Suggested Allocation
Category
Allocation
Typical Yield Range
Role in Portfolio
|AAA rated corporate bonds
|35%
|8% to 10%
|Core stability, lowest credit risk, consistent returns
|AA rated corporate bonds
|25%
|9% to 11%
|Enhances yield without compromising overall safety
|A rated corporate bond
|20%
|10% to 12%
|Moderate yield uplift with controlled risk
|BBB rated corporate bonds
|20%
|11% to 14%
|Small alpha-generating segment with limited exposure
Investment grade bonds carry a credit rating between AAA to BBB. A bond with a credit rating of AAA carries the lowest risk while the bond with rating of BBB carries the highest risk.
How This Allocation Works
- A combined 60% in AAA and AA bonds ensures predictable payouts and builds the backbone of your monthly income.
- A 20% allocation to A rated bonds improves portfolio yield while keeping risk in check.
- A 20% exposure to BBB bonds adds controlled alpha, gently boosting overall returns.
This structure preserves stability while enhancing return potential, making it ideal for families seeking reliable monthly income through high-quality fixed-income securities.
However, this is a model portfolio. Investors should consider personal goals and consult a financial advisor before allocating capital.
Moderate portfolio: Balanced, practical, Ideal for professionals
Many salaried individuals, freelancers, and entrepreneurs want higher returns without taking equity-level risk. A moderate bond portfolio helps achieve this by increasing exposure to A and BBB-rated issuers—segments that offer stronger yields yet remain within manageable risk limits.
Below is a balanced allocation designed to target an average return of 12%, aligned with the income requirement for ₹25,000 monthly payouts.
Category
Allocation
Yield Range
Role in Portfolio
|AAA rated corporate bonds
|20%
|8–10%
|Foundation of stability and principal protection
|AA rated corporate bonds
|20%
|9–11%
|Maintains safety while lifting overall portfolio yield
|A rated corporate bond
|30%
|10–12%
|Strong yield enhancer with moderate, controlled credit risk
|BBB rated corporate bonds
|30%
|11–14%
|High-alpha segment pushing total returns toward 12 percent target
How This Allocation Works
- A 20% allocation to AAA bonds lays the foundation of stability and predictable income.
- A 20% exposure to AA bonds maintains safety while enhancing returns.
- A 30% allocation to A-rated bonds works as the portfolio’s main yield booster.
- A 30% exposure to BBB bonds acts as the alpha driver, helping the portfolio reach the 12% target return.
This balanced mix suits moderate-risk investors who want predictable passive income along with healthy yield enhancement.
Why OBPP Platforms Like Jiraaf Make Passive Income Planning Easier
Corporate bond investing used to involve multiple intermediaries, paperwork, and limited transparency. Today, SEBI-regulated OBPP platforms such as Jiraaf have transformed this experience.
Jiraaf helps investors by offering:
- Curated, investment-grade bonds across sectors
- Clear disclosures on issuer quality and credit risk
- Easy comparison of yields, maturities, and cash-flow schedules
- Seamless, digital investment and repayments
This transparency and ease of use make it simpler for everyday Indians to build diversified, income-focused portfolios.
Final Word
Monthly passive income is no longer a distant dream. With the right mix of bonds, even ₹15,000, ₹25,000 or ₹50,000 per month is achievable through simple mathematics and disciplined planning.
Today, every Indian saver has access to transparent, reliable fixed-income products through platforms like Jiraaf—making steady, predictable income a reality without taking unnecessary risks.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.