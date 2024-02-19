 How to buy FASTag online from FASTag app itself? Follow these six steps - Hindustan Times
How to buy FASTag online from FASTag app itself? Follow these six steps

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 02:59 PM IST

FASTag App: Paytm FASTags will become non-functional but users can still utilise their available balance request a refund or cashback.

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave an extension to Paytm Payments Bank to wind down its operation by March 15, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has been removed from the list of 32 authorised banks for providing FASTag service. After March 15, as per the order, no fresh deposits will be accepted other than cashbacks, sweep-ins from partner banks, or refunds in Paytm, the RBI said while naming Airtel Payments Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank, among others as the 32 authorised banks.

What does this mean for FASTag users?

Paytm FASTags will become non-functional but users can still utilise their available balance request a refund or cashback.

What users cannot do?

Customers cannot top-up existing FASTag after March 15.

How to get new FASTag? Users can directly order FASTag from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

  1. You can also get it from FASTag app.
  2. Download and open the app.
  3. Scroll down and you will see the “Buy Fastag” option.
  4. The option will give you Amazon and Flipkart links to purchase the FASTag.
  5. Click on the Activate Fastag option. Select Amazon or Flipkart and scan the QR code.
  6. Now, follow the on-screen instructions to activate.

