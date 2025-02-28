HT Smartcast Podmasters 2025: India's largest podcast event is back

Building on the success of last year's awards, HT Smartcast has announced the latest edition of Podmasters. India's premier podcasting conclave and awards are dedicated to celebrating the best voices in the industry. The applications for the awards are open till March 10, 2025.

With the Indian podcasting industry witnessing rapid growth, Podmasters 2025 aims to recognize excellence, foster industry collaboration, and provide a platform for learning and networking.

Also read: Microsoft to permanently shut Skype from May, ending its 22-year run: Report

What to expect from Podmasters 2025?

Applications for the awards are open till March 10, 2025. To submit nominations and get acquainted with other information regarding the event, interested persons can visit here.

The event will take place in two parts, a conclave and a star studded awards night. Dynamic forums featuring panel discussions, masterclasses, and fireside chats with India’s leading podcasters, media professionals, and industry experts and honoring outstanding achievements in podcasting across multiple categories will happen during the day followed by a gala awards ceremony recognizing creators who have pushed the boundaries of storytelling and audio innovation.

Podmasters 2025 provides an essential platform for recognition, networking, collaboration, bringing together creators, industry leaders and brands to discuss the future of audio content.

Also read: Bitcoin falls 25% from its all-time-high, other cryptocurrencies mirror fall

“Podmasters 2024 was a phenomenal success, bringing together some of the brightest minds in podcasting and creating a space for meaningful conversations, recognition, and industry growth. With Podmasters 2025, we aim to build on this momentum, celebrating India's thriving podcast ecosystem while fostering new opportunities for creators, brands, and audiences,” said Fever Network CEO Ramesh Menon.

Podcaster Nikhil Taneja, who won the HT Podmaster's Best Video Podcast Award in 2024, called it one of his podcasting career's highlight. “I'm so grateful and thrilled that HT Media has created such a respectable platform for the nascent podcasting industry, for both aspiring and established podcasters to have their moment in the sun,” Taneja said.