ICIC Prudential AMC begins investor roadshows for ₹10,000-crore IPO

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co., India’s second-largest mutual fund, has begun investor roadshows ahead of its planned initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. ICICI Prudential is the second largest mutual fund in India. (Representational Image/Pexels)

Backed by the UK’s Prudential Plc and India’s ICICI Bank Ltd., the Mumbai-based company is targeting a late October launch for its IPO, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

The ICICI Prudential IPO involves the sale of 1.765 crore shares—or 10% stake held by Prudential—and could raise as much as ₹10,000 crore (about $1.1 billion), the people said. That would value the money manager at about ₹1 lakh crore.

Deliberations are ongoing and details, including timing and the IPO size could still change, the people said. Prudential declined to comment for this story, while ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential AMC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.