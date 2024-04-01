Income tax deadlines in April 2024: Know essential dates as per IT department

Income tax deadlines: India’s financial year system follows the April to March cycle- starting on April 1 and ending on March 31 the following year. The financial year is followed for accounting and taxation purposes, as well as by businesses and organisations. As the new financial year begins, it is pertinent to note down important dates to comply with rules. For taxpayers, individuals or businesses, there are various tax laws and regulations set by the government which need to be complied with. Income tax deadlines: Here's a look at the tax calendar for April 2024 as per the income tax department.

April 7, 2024: This is the due date for the deposit of Tax deducted/collected by an office of the government for March 2024.

April 14, 2024​: This is the due date for issuing of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M and 194S in February 2024.

April 15, 2024: This is the deadline for quarterly statement in respect of foreign remittances (to be furnished by authorised dealers) in Form No. 15CC for the quarter ending March 2024.

It also the due date for furnishing statement in Form no. 3BB by a stock exchange in respect of transaction.

April 30, 2024​: This is the due date for furnishing of Form 24G by an office of the Government where TDS/TCS for March, 2024 has been paid without the production of a challan under section 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M ,194S (by specified person).