Stock market today: Investors earn over 6 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty soar

Stock market today: Sensex ended the day on April 1 with a gain of 363 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 74,014.55 while Nifty 50 closed at 22,462, up 135 points, or 0.61 per cent led by high weightage financials and information technology stocks and firm global markets. All sectoral indices on the NSE traded higher, with metals leading the pack. The BSE midcap index rose 1.6 per cent and the smallcap index gained nearly 3 per cent. Stock market today: The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)

This also comes as investors await Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting from April 3-5 and company updates for the January-March quarter ahead of the result season amid other global cues.

Top gainers on Nifty on April 1

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance and Divis Labs are among the top gainers on the Nifty.

Top losers on Nifty on April 1

Top losers on the Nifty were Eicher Motors, Titan Company, Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree and Nestle.

Indices in green

All other sectoral indices ended in the green with metal, power, capital goods, healthcare, realty up 1-4 per cent, while oil & gas, Information Technology, bank up 0.5 percent each.

Stocks that hit 52-week highs on NSE on April 1

Shares of Nupur Recyclers, Onelife Capital, Nila Spaces L and Action Const hit their fresh 52-week highs at NSE while some stocks touched their fresh 52-week low which included Penta Gold, Latteys Industries, FutureLifestyleFash, Compuage Infocom and The Western India.