Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Independence Day 2023

ByHT News Desk
Aug 13, 2023 11:17 AM IST

Stock Market holidays: There are nine days on which there will be no trading at NSE and BSE in August.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for trading on Independence Day, i.e August 15. According to the BSE website, there will be no trading in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment.

The trading in equity segment takes place on all days except weekends and the holidays declared by the exchange in advance. In August, There are eight days on which the stock markets are closed due to weekends and the lone official holiday on Independence Day.

Talking about stock market holidays in 2023, eight have already taken place on Republic Day (January 26), Holi (March 7), Ram Navami (March 30), Mahavir Jayanti (April 4), Good Friday (April 7), Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14), Maharashtra Day (May 1) and Bakri Id (June 28).

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

The remaining stock market holidays in this year include Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Dussehra (October 24), Diwali Balipratipada (November 14), Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 27) and Christmas (December 25).

On Friday, Sensex had fallen by 365.53 points to settle at 65,322.65. On the other hand, NSE Nifty had declined by 114.80 points to end at 19,428.30.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

(With PTI inputs)

Sunday, August 13, 2023
