Home / Business / India's annual wholesale inflation dips to 34-month low of -0.92% in April

India's annual wholesale inflation dips to 34-month low of -0.92% in April

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
May 15, 2023 02:15 PM IST

The decline in the rate of inflation was broad based, primarily driven by falls in prices of crude, energy prices, non-food and food articles.

India's annual wholesale-price based index (WPI) fell for the first time in nearly 3 years in April, as prices softened across the board.

India's annual wholesale-price based index (WPI) fell for the first time in nearly 3 years in April, as prices softened across the board.(AFP)
India's annual wholesale-price based index (WPI) fell for the first time in nearly 3 years in April, as prices softened across the board.(AFP)

Also Read: Property prices to increase as Noida hikes land allotment rates

WPI fell by 0.92%, compared with March where it had risen 1.34%. The data was below Reuters poll that predicted a fall of 0.20%.

In April, the food index rose 0.17% year-on-year, from 2.32% in March, while fuel and power rose 0.93% from 8.96%.

WPI has been easing for the last 11 months from the 20-year highs of 16.63% recorded in May 2022.

The decline in the rate of inflation was broad based, primarily driven by falls in prices of crude, energy prices, non-food and food articles, the government said in the statement.

Also Read: Retail inflation cools to 18-month low 4.7%

Data released on Friday showed India's annual retail inflation eased to a 18-month low in April, staying well below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india inflation april + 1 more
india inflation april
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out