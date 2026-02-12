India inflation rate climbs to 2.75% in January 2026 under new CPI series

To be sure, inflation in the Indian economy is still under check, courtesy the GST rationalisation introduced last year, even as myriad trade deals improved market sentiment.

India's new Consumer Price Index surged to 2.75% in January 2026 as against 1.3% in December 2025 , when the old CPI series was in effect. That's the highest since 2.82% in May 2025. The food inflation was at 2.13% in January.

India's inflation rate has risen to the highest in eight months under the new CPI series to fall within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band for the first time since August 2025. That indicates a status quo on repo rate in the longer term.

The new Consumer Price index cuts the weight of volatile items such as food to about 36.8% from nearly half and shifts the base year to 2024 from 2012. The prices have also been collected nationwide. New categories, such as rentals for rural housing, have been added.

The upgraded CPI will also track spending in areas such as online shopping, dining out and streaming services including Amazon and Netflix.

The overhaul comes amid scrutiny of the RBI's inflation forecasting model after it consistently overestimated price pressures, potentially contributing to a hawkish policy stance. The exercise is being closely watched by the market as it could alter expectations for interest rates at a time when foreign flows are highly sensitive to policy signals.

The India economy is projected to grow at 7.4% in the financial year through 31 March 2026 and over 7% in the next financial year.