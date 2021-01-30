India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA
India will have to persistently make efforts for improvement in its sovereign rating by different global agencies in line with its economic fundamentals, chief economic adviser K V Subramanian said on Saturday.
The Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday expressed concern over lower sovereign rating assigned by agencies like Fitch, S&P and Moody's to India despite its strong economic fundamentals.
"We have made the case very very forcefully (to rating agencies)...These changes happen over time. They don't happen instantaneously, but you have to continue making efforts," he told PTI in an interview.
The Survey said sovereign credit ratings methodology must be amended to reflect economies' ability and willingness to pay their debt obligations, and suggested that developing economies must come together to address this bias and subjectivity inherent in sovereign credit ratings methodology.
Also read| Study: Budget will be an extension of economic relief: PM Modi
"Never in the history of sovereign credit ratings has the fifth largest economy in the world been rated as the lowest rung of the investment-grade (BBB-/Baa3). While sovereign credit ratings do not reflect the Indian economy's fundamentals, noisy, opaque and biased credit ratings damage FPI flows," the survey said.
It is therefore imperative that countries engage with credit rating agencies to make the case that their methodology must be corrected to reflect economies' ability and willingness to pay their external obligations.
Global ratings agencies have the lowest investment-grade rating on India, which is just above the junk status.
In June, Fitch Ratings revised India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' and affirmed the rating at 'BBB-', stating that the coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened the country's growth prospects for the year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden.
Also read| CEA lists lockdown dividend, PM-JAY in highlights of survey
Moody's Investors Service had downgraded India's sovereign rating to 'Baa3' from 'Baa2', saying there will be challenges in the implementation of policies to mitigate risks of a sustained period of low growth and deteriorating fiscal position.
S&P Global Ratings retained the 'BBB-' rating for India for the 13th year in a row in June last year.
Quoting Bengali poet Rabindranath Thakur "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high … Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake", the survey said it is imperative that sovereign credit ratings methodology be made more transparent, less subjective and better attuned to reflect economies' fundamentals.
As ratings do not capture India's fundamentals, the survey said that past sovereign credit rating changes for India have not had a major adverse impact on select indicators such as Sensex return, foreign exchange rate and government securities yield.
Also read| Amid under-performance concerns, hike in public health spending key
Stating that there is a bias against emerging giants in sovereign credit ratings, the survey said India has been an outlier in terms of GDP growth rate, inflation, general government debt, political stability, rule of law, control of corruption, investor protection, ease of doing business, short-term external debt (as per cent of reserves), reserve adequacy ratio and sovereign default history, for the last decade.
"Within its sovereign credit ratings cohort – countries rated between A /A1 and BBB-/Baa3 for S&P/ Moody’s – India is a clear outlier on several parameters, i.e. a sovereign whose rating is significantly lower than mandated by the effect on the sovereign rating of the parameter," it said.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to introduce bill for banning cryptocurrencies. All you need to know.
- The Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled at the upcoming Union Budget session, aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency” and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI Bank's Q3 net profit increases 17% to ₹5,498 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India plans to introduce legislation to ban cryptocurrencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lobby group urges India not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pegatron, Tata to invest in Tamil Nadu to make phones, parts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi firms sue former spymaster now in Canada, allege $3 billion fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economic Survey pegs FY22 GDP growth at 11%
- The thread running through the Survey — a sharp economic revival — comes at a time when the Indian economy is expected to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategic consolidation likely to be the mantra of PSE playbook
- This comes against the backdrop of new public sector enterprise policy articulated by Sitharaman on May 17, details of which are likely to be announced in the Union budget on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case for fresh review of bad loans after pandemic
- The survey said another clean-up of bank balance sheets is necessary when the ongoing forbearance is discontinued.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All jobs lost due to Covid may not return even after recovery
- The survey said that efforts must be made for front-ended fiscal spending to generate high-paying jobs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European Union tightens vaccine export rules, creates post-Brexit outcry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEA lists lockdown dividend, PM-JAY in highlights of survey
- He was referring to the sharp contraction of Indian economy by 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, followed by recovery in contraction to 7.5% in the September quarter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid under-performance concerns, hike in public health spending key
- The economic survey outlined that on quality, access of health care, India was ranked 145th out of 180. Some pacific islands, Nepal and Pakistan ranked below India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox