IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi.(PTI)
business

India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA

The Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday expressed concern over lower sovereign rating assigned by agencies like Fitch, S&P and Moody's to India despite its strong economic fundamentals.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:31 PM IST

India will have to persistently make efforts for improvement in its sovereign rating by different global agencies in line with its economic fundamentals, chief economic adviser K V Subramanian said on Saturday.

The Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday expressed concern over lower sovereign rating assigned by agencies like Fitch, S&P and Moody's to India despite its strong economic fundamentals.

"We have made the case very very forcefully (to rating agencies)...These changes happen over time. They don't happen instantaneously, but you have to continue making efforts," he told PTI in an interview.

The Survey said sovereign credit ratings methodology must be amended to reflect economies' ability and willingness to pay their debt obligations, and suggested that developing economies must come together to address this bias and subjectivity inherent in sovereign credit ratings methodology.

Also read| Study: Budget will be an extension of economic relief: PM Modi

"Never in the history of sovereign credit ratings has the fifth largest economy in the world been rated as the lowest rung of the investment-grade (BBB-/Baa3). While sovereign credit ratings do not reflect the Indian economy's fundamentals, noisy, opaque and biased credit ratings damage FPI flows," the survey said.

It is therefore imperative that countries engage with credit rating agencies to make the case that their methodology must be corrected to reflect economies' ability and willingness to pay their external obligations.

Global ratings agencies have the lowest investment-grade rating on India, which is just above the junk status.

In June, Fitch Ratings revised India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' and affirmed the rating at 'BBB-', stating that the coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened the country's growth prospects for the year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden.

Also read| CEA lists lockdown dividend, PM-JAY in highlights of survey

Moody's Investors Service had downgraded India's sovereign rating to 'Baa3' from 'Baa2', saying there will be challenges in the implementation of policies to mitigate risks of a sustained period of low growth and deteriorating fiscal position.

S&P Global Ratings retained the 'BBB-' rating for India for the 13th year in a row in June last year.

Quoting Bengali poet Rabindranath Thakur "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high … Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake", the survey said it is imperative that sovereign credit ratings methodology be made more transparent, less subjective and better attuned to reflect economies' fundamentals.

As ratings do not capture India's fundamentals, the survey said that past sovereign credit rating changes for India have not had a major adverse impact on select indicators such as Sensex return, foreign exchange rate and government securities yield.

Also read| Amid under-performance concerns, hike in public health spending key

Stating that there is a bias against emerging giants in sovereign credit ratings, the survey said India has been an outlier in terms of GDP growth rate, inflation, general government debt, political stability, rule of law, control of corruption, investor protection, ease of doing business, short-term external debt (as per cent of reserves), reserve adequacy ratio and sovereign default history, for the last decade.

"Within its sovereign credit ratings cohort – countries rated between A /A1 and BBB-/Baa3 for S&P/ Moody’s – India is a clear outlier on several parameters, i.e. a sovereign whose rating is significantly lower than mandated by the effect on the sovereign rating of the parameter," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
standard and poor global ratings fitch ratings
app
Close
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi.(PTI)
business

India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday expressed concern over lower sovereign rating assigned by agencies like Fitch, S&P and Moody's to India despite its strong economic fundamentals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin is the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, it has a convertible value, which has been witnessing record highs the past few months.(Unsplash)
Bitcoin is the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, it has a convertible value, which has been witnessing record highs the past few months.(Unsplash)
india news

Govt to introduce bill for banning cryptocurrencies. All you need to know.

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:20 PM IST
  • The Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled at the upcoming Union Budget session, aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency” and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICICI Bank said total advances increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.45 lakh crore at March 31, 2020, from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.86 lakh crore at March 31, 2019.(Hemant Mishra/ Mint file photo)
ICICI Bank said total advances increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to 6.45 lakh crore at March 31, 2020, from 5.86 lakh crore at March 31, 2019.(Hemant Mishra/ Mint file photo)
business

ICICI Bank's Q3 net profit increases 17% to 5,498 crore

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:02 PM IST
On a standalone basis, the country's second largest private sector lender by assets showed a 19.12% rise in the post-tax profit at 4,939.59 crore for the reporting quarter, up from 4.146.46 crore in the October-December 2019 period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers talk against a backboard with signs of cryptocurrency during 2020 Taipei International Finance Expo in Taipei, Taiwan.(REUTERS)
Customers talk against a backboard with signs of cryptocurrency during 2020 Taipei International Finance Expo in Taipei, Taiwan.(REUTERS)
business

India plans to introduce legislation to ban cryptocurrencies

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:42 PM IST
The proposed law will provide a framework for the creation of an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India and allow certain exceptions to promote blockchain, the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rule 10 of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, provides that e-commerce entities have to display details of the manufacturer.(Reuters)
Rule 10 of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, provides that e-commerce entities have to display details of the manufacturer.(Reuters)
business

US lobby group urges India not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:38 PM IST
India only allows foreign e-commerce players to operate as a marketplace to connect buyers and sellers but local traders say the US giants promote select sellers and offer deep discounts, which hurts business for smaller local retailers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington: President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. AP/PTI(AP01_30_2021_000014A)(AP)
Washington: President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. AP/PTI(AP01_30_2021_000014A)(AP)
business

US Prez Joe Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Biden called for a $15 hourly minimum wage during his campaign and has followed through by hitching it to a measure that, among other things, calls for $1,400 stimulus checks and $130 billion to help schools reopen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The commissioner of income tax (exemption) (CIT-E) had threatened to upend the decades-old ownership of Tata Sons by the trusts by alleging that such shareholdings are in violation of the income tax laws.(Reuters | Representational image)
The commissioner of income tax (exemption) (CIT-E) had threatened to upend the decades-old ownership of Tata Sons by the trusts by alleging that such shareholdings are in violation of the income tax laws.(Reuters | Representational image)
business

Pegatron, Tata to invest in Tamil Nadu to make phones, parts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Tata Electronics will invest 57.63 billion rupees ($790 million) for making mobile phone components and Pegatron will invest 11 billion rupees to make mobile phones as part of its phase I investment, the Tamil Nadu government said in a statement Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The lawsuit accuses Aljabri of having funneled money from companies funded by Saudi Arabia for counterterrorism activities(Representative image)
The lawsuit accuses Aljabri of having funneled money from companies funded by Saudi Arabia for counterterrorism activities(Representative image)
business

Saudi firms sue former spymaster now in Canada, allege $3 billion fraud

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:37 AM IST
The 10 subsidiaries of Tahakom Investment Co -- which is owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund -- said in the civil suit filed in Ontario Superior Court that Saad Aljabri committed a "massive fraud" totaling at least US$3.47 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India will end 2021-22 with a GDP that’s 2.45% higher than its 2019-20 one, effectively recovering from the pandemic-induced economic slump in two years. Employees at shop floor, car Assembly Line at Hyundai motors plant, Hyundai car factory, in Chennai, India (Mint Archives)
India will end 2021-22 with a GDP that’s 2.45% higher than its 2019-20 one, effectively recovering from the pandemic-induced economic slump in two years. Employees at shop floor, car Assembly Line at Hyundai motors plant, Hyundai car factory, in Chennai, India (Mint Archives)
business

Economic Survey pegs FY22 GDP growth at 11%

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • The thread running through the Survey — a sharp economic revival — comes at a time when the Indian economy is expected to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the government has been missing its disinvestment targets, the new policy may open the possibility of further consolidation of India’s 12 public sector banks.(Bloomberg)
While the government has been missing its disinvestment targets, the new policy may open the possibility of further consolidation of India’s 12 public sector banks.(Bloomberg)
business

Strategic consolidation likely to be the mantra of PSE playbook

By , Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • This comes against the backdrop of new public sector enterprise policy articulated by Sitharaman on May 17, details of which are likely to be announced in the Union budget on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Eco Survey says a clean-up of bank balance sheets is necessary when forbearance is discontinued.(MINT_PRINT)
The Eco Survey says a clean-up of bank balance sheets is necessary when forbearance is discontinued.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Case for fresh review of bad loans after pandemic

By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:02 AM IST
  • The survey said another clean-up of bank balance sheets is necessary when the ongoing forbearance is discontinued.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey said the primary sector in India, which includes the agriculture and mining sectors, contributes around 16% of gross value added (GVA), while it employs around 43% of the workforce. (Bloomberg)
The survey said the primary sector in India, which includes the agriculture and mining sectors, contributes around 16% of gross value added (GVA), while it employs around 43% of the workforce. (Bloomberg)
business

All jobs lost due to Covid may not return even after recovery

By Prashant K Nanda, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:43 AM IST
  • The survey said that efforts must be made for front-ended fiscal spending to generate high-paying jobs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EU unveiled its plans to tighten rules on exports of vaccines produced inside the bloc amid fears some of the doses it secured from AstraZeneca could be diverted elsewhere.(Bloomberg)
The EU unveiled its plans to tighten rules on exports of vaccines produced inside the bloc amid fears some of the doses it secured from AstraZeneca could be diverted elsewhere.(Bloomberg)
business

European Union tightens vaccine export rules, creates post-Brexit outcry

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:25 AM IST
But amid an outcry in Northern Ireland and the UK, the European Commission made clear the new measure will not trigger controls on vaccines shipments produced in the 27-nation bloc to the small territory that is part of United Kingdom bordering EU member Ireland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Economic Advisor CEA Dr Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian addreses a press conference after the Economic Survey 202021 was tabled in both the Houses of Parliament in New Delhi. ( Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Chief Economic Advisor CEA Dr Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian addreses a press conference after the Economic Survey 202021 was tabled in both the Houses of Parliament in New Delhi. ( Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
budget

CEA lists lockdown dividend, PM-JAY in highlights of survey

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:07 AM IST
  • He was referring to the sharp contraction of Indian economy by 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, followed by recovery in contraction to 7.5% in the September quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India currently spends around 1% of its GDP on health. One of the expectations of Union Budget 2021-22 is that it will increase allocations to public health. In this photo, a healthcare worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
India currently spends around 1% of its GDP on health. One of the expectations of Union Budget 2021-22 is that it will increase allocations to public health. In this photo, a healthcare worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
budget

Amid under-performance concerns, hike in public health spending key

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:37 AM IST
  • The economic survey outlined that on quality, access of health care, India was ranked 145th out of 180. Some pacific islands, Nepal and Pakistan ranked below India
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP