Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    India to allow users to approve UPI payments using fingerprints, facial recognition

    NPCI plans to showcase this new biometric feature for UPI payments at the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai.

    Updated on: Oct 7, 2025 2:03 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    India will allow users to approve UPI payments using facial recognition and fingerprints from tomorrow, 8 October 2025, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Currently, only a numeric PIN is used for authenticating a UPI payment. (Mint)
    Currently, only a numeric PIN is used for authenticating a UPI payment. (Mint)

    The authentications will be done using biometric data stored under India's unique identification system—Aadhaar, one of the sources said.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently allowed some alternative methods of authentication for digital payments, in a departure from the current system that requires a numeric PIN.

    The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, plans to showcase this new biometric feature at the ongoing Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai.

    NPCI did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/India To Allow Users To Approve UPI Payments Using Fingerprints, Facial Recognition
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes