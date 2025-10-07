India to allow users to approve UPI payments using fingerprints, facial recognition

India will allow users to approve UPI payments using facial recognition and fingerprints from tomorrow, 8 October 2025, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Currently, only a numeric PIN is used for authenticating a UPI payment. (Mint)

The authentications will be done using biometric data stored under India's unique identification system—Aadhaar, one of the sources said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently allowed some alternative methods of authentication for digital payments, in a departure from the current system that requires a numeric PIN.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, plans to showcase this new biometric feature at the ongoing Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai.

NPCI did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.