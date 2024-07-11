Indian companies faked generic Viagra data to gain approval, says US FDA: Report
Synapse Labs Pvt. Ltd may have been used in hundreds of drugs that are still available for sale, the report claimed.
Generic versions of erectile dysfunction drugs were allowed on the US market even though they used problematic data. Among other medicines, Viagra and Cialis were allowed to be sold even though their safety and efficacy were questionable, Bloomberg reported. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted brand-name and generic companies about a research company in India that used fake data to gain approval of their medications.
Read more: Union Budget 2024: How stock markets are likely to react before and after Budget
Synapse Labs Pvt. Ltd may have been used in hundreds of drugs that are still available for sale, the report claimed. European regulators last year flagged Synapse to the FDA owing to which the latter told US companies that relied on Synapse that they would have to redo the approval process again. The FDA said companies that used Synapse will get a year to submit new data on the drugs in order to ensure if the medicines are safe or not.
Massoud Motamed, who was an FDA inspector until January 2023, said, “I think it raises a lot of questions about the implications for the drugs on the market."
Read more: Namita Thapar's emotional post on Emcure IPO listing: ‘Mirza Ghalib sums up my feelings’
The biggest concern is that the drugs Synapse was involved with may have too much or too little active ingredient which can either lead to dangerous toxicity issues or not work at all, as per the inspector.
Although, the FDA isn’t revealing the drugs that might be impacted because the agency said whether a drugmaker used a particular research company for hire is “confidential information."
Michael Santoro, a professor at Santa Clara University, said, “This is kind of shocking to me. There’s no question in my mind that this data needs to be in front of the public.”
Read more: Amazon could face probe over treatment of UK grocery suppliers, watchdog says
Cherie Duvall-Jones, a spokesperson for the agency, said that “the FDA remains vigilant and will act should we identify safety issues" as the agency has not noticed any signs in its side effect data that the drugs had serious safety concerns.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.