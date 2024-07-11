Namita Thapar's emotional post on Emcure IPO listing: ‘Mirza Ghalib sums up my feelings’

Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Namita Thapar shared an emotional message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) congratulating the company after it was listed at a 31 per cent price premium. In the post, she said, “Emotional morning today… we got listed at NSE :) 68 times oversubscribed, listed at 31% price premium but my Mirza Ghalib shayari sums up my feelings… congratulations Team Emcure!” Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO: In the video shared on X, Namita Thapar recited Mirza Ghalib’s shayari.

Watch video here:

In the video, she recited Mirza Ghalib’s shayari: “Hazaaron khwahishen aisi ke har khwahish pe dam nikle, bohat niklay mere armaan, lekin phir bhi kam nikle."

Emcure Pharmaceuticals listed at ₹1,325.05, up 31.45 per cent on both the BSE and the NSE on July 10. The stock closed at a premium of over 35 per cent against the issue price of ₹1,008 in the trading session.

In volume terms, 12.62 lakh shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals were traded on the BSE and 140.08 lakh shares on the NSE. With this, the company’s market valuation stood at ₹25,695.63 crore on Wednesday.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO

The ₹1,952 crore initial public offering (IPO) received 67.87 times subscription on the final day of the offer. The Bain Capital-backed IPO had a price band of ₹960-1,008 per share and IPO included a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹800 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore shares worth ₹1,152 crore. Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company towards payment of debt and for general corporate purposes. The company is involved in developing, manufacturing and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products.