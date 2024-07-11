Union Budget 2024: How stock markets are likely to react before and after Budget

The Union Budget 2024 is set to be presented on July 23 this year. During the interim Budget presentation on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized on ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’- a detailed roadmap of which is expected to be unveiled in the full budget. As per brokerage firm Morgan Stanley, the finance minister is likely to retain the central government’s fiscal deficit target at 5.1% of GDP in F2025, while being on track to attain the target of 4.5% of GDP by F2026. Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up the Union budget.(Reuters)

As per the brokerage firm, the stock market falls on two of three occasions in the 30 days post the budget. Probability of a fall rises to 80% if the market has risen in the 30 days preceding the budget, the analysis showed. The Indian stock market has been up both pre and post the budget only twice in 30 years.

As per Morgan Stanley, Indian stock market investors should focus on three things: