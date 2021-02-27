Indian shares crash as panic grips bond, global markets
Indian shares plunged nearly 4%, the sharpest drop in 10 months, on Friday amid a global stocks rout triggered by rising US government bond yields.
On Friday, the benchmark Sensex fell 1,939 points, or 3.78%, to 49,099.99, the biggest daily drop since 4 May 2020. The 50-share Nifty index declined 3.78% to 14,529, led by banks and financial services stocks. The impact on the broader market was less severe, with both Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap falling by 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively.
Indian shares fell in line with Thursday’s rout in the US after Treasury yields rose to their highest level in a year. The spike in yields and the subsequent global stocks rout drew comparisons to the 2013 taper tantrum when the US Federal Reserve announced that it would reduce the pace of bond purchases as part of the unwinding of its quantitative easing programme.
Investors panicked at the prospects of accelerating inflation and faster economic growth triggering a reversal in the monetary policy stances of central banks.
Easy money policies across the world have sparked a global bull run in risky assets such as stocks in the last few years.
Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said investors would now closely track bond yields and inflation data for further market direction.
“We think the growth cycle is turning, and a rise in bond yields is consistent with rising share prices,’’ he added.
Rising bond yields are making them more attractive.
“The risks to equities are that bonds offer better value than equities at current levels,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note on 23 February.
Adding to investors concerns, US President Joe Biden on Thursday night ordered airstrikes against the Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria. A Reuters news report said that the airstrikes left at least 17 people dead.
“The bombing by the US in Syria and the rising bond yields have unnerved the equity markets globally. Generally, the equity market turns volatile in the initial phase of reversal in bond yields,” said Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy and investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
Dua said he expects the equity markets to stabilize despite the rising interest rate environment, given the upsides in bond yields are also driven by improving economic growth outlook. Dua said that central banks will likely step in to soothe nerves through timely intervention in the bond market to ensure an orderly movement in bond yields.
Faster economic growth and accelerating inflation were among the key reasons for the sharp rise in yields. US treasury yields eased to 1.538% overnight from a one-year high of 1.614% but were still 40 basis points higher in February in the biggest move since 2016.
In India, the 10-year government bond yields closed at 6.20% on Friday, rising 30 basis points this month. The rupee weakened 1.4% on Friday, the biggest drop since March, to 73.4650 a dollar.
The India volatility index, or VIX, jumped 22.93% to close at 28.14 on Friday, indicating further corrections in the markets. VIX, or the fear gauge, is a measure of investors perception of fear and anxiety.
Reuters contributed to the story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI in favour of retaining inflation target for 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telecom sector revenues back at pre-Jio levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares crash as panic grips bond, global markets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India out of recession as GDP expands 0.4% in Q3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hit by double whammy of low growth, high inflation': Cong on economy's state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's NSE defends reopening market after exchange's shutdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slumps with wider markets, denting record start to 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance Jio launches new unlimited plans to usher in '2G-mukt Bharat'
- According to the plan, new users will get a JioPhone device, unlimited voice calls and data (2GB high-speed data every month) for two years at ₹1,999.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fiscal deficit rises to ₹12.34 lakh crore at end of January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
London could lose out to New York under draft EU finance deal
- Britain's financial services industry has been largely cut off from the EU, its biggest customer, since a Brexit transition period ended on Dec. 31 as the sector is not covered by the UK-EU trade deal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Support both public, private projects: FM to infra ministries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy grows by 0.4% in October-December 2020: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin slumps 6%, heads for worst week since March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex crashes over 1,900 points; Nifty tanks 568 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese tiles by three months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox