Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

A decrease of 0.02% in Gold Price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47110 from ₹47120. It was also lower than the previous week average of ₹47311.4 by 0.43%.

Although global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the Gold Price remained low in the Indian market ( ₹47110).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46964 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹98.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47110 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.21% to ₹46964 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.16% or about ₹98.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.37% or ₹237.5 per kg to the price level of ₹64180 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47110) decreased by ₹98.6 from yesterday ( ₹47120), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of ₹98.6 and value of ₹46964 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.