business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 10:02 AM IST

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 47910 from 47900. It was also higher than the previous week average of 47681.4 by 0.48%.

The spot gold prices in India( 47910) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1896.7) saw a drop of 0.2%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1896.7 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.2%. This price level is 8.28% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.34% to $27.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.67% to $1190.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 49160 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 39.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47910 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.08% to 49160 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.81% or about 39.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.54% or 388.3 per kg to the price level of 71908 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47910) increased by 39.3 from yesterday ( 47900), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $3.8 to $1896.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 39.3 and value of 49160 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 73.1 as compared to previous close of 72.9. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
