Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in Gold Price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47770 from ₹47760. Today Gold Rate was also higher than the previous week average of ₹47608.6 by 0.34%.

The Indian Gold Price Today is ₹47770 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global Gold Price growth rate of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48140 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹86.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47770 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.18% to ₹48140 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.17% or about ₹86.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.06% or ₹39.1 per kg to the price level of ₹65158 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47770) increased by ₹86.7 from yesterday ( ₹47760), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹86.7 and value of ₹48140 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.