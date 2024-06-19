 India's coal dependence for power to be highest in nine years as heatwaves intensify - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India's coal dependence for power to be highest in nine years as heatwaves intensify

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 19, 2024 06:25 PM IST

India will add more new coal power capacity than it has in nine years, as the country rushes to cope with surging electricity demand.

India will use more coal for generating electricity this year than it has in almost a decade, to cope with surging electricity demand, Bloomberg reported.

Representational (Shutterstock)
Representational (Shutterstock)

The country expects to add 15.4 gigawatts in the financial year 2024-25, the most in nine years, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read | India's coal import rises 13% to 26 MT in April: mjunction

The heatwaves of increasing severity are pushing pushing electricity consumption to fresh records every year, Bloomberg wrote.

Coal still generates about three-quarters of India’s electricity, and the government sees it remaining the mainstay fuel for at least another decade, according to the report.

While India managed to add more than 100 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity over the past decade (outpacing thermal power growth), insufficient energy storage is holding this option back, the report read.

Also Read | India's industrial output's year-on-year growth increases to 5% in April 2024

This is because battery storage is still not affordable in India’s competitive power market. Pumped hydro projects, an alternative storage technology are still at a nascent stage. Other low-carbon options, such as large dams and nuclear plants are also moving at a slow pace, according to the report.

India said last year that it plans to add close to 90 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity by 2032, lifting a forecast from just months before by more than half.

The country has 28.5 gigawatts of coal power currently being built and more than 50 gigawatts that are planned to be awarded for construction over the next three years, according to the people.

Also Read | ED attaches ex-MLC’s Glocal varsity property

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / India's coal dependence for power to be highest in nine years as heatwaves intensify
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On