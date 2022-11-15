Home / Business / India's exports dip by 17% to $29.78 billion in Oct: Report

India's exports dip by 17% to $29.78 billion in Oct: Report

business
Published on Nov 15, 2022 03:03 PM IST

Imports during the month under review increased to USD 56.69 billion as against USD 53.64 billion in October 2021.

During April-October 2022, exports recorded a growth of 12.55 per cent to USD 263.35 billion. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative )
PTI |

India's exports contracted by 16.65 per cent to USD 29.78 billion in October 2022 as compared to the year-ago period, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.

Imports during the month under review increased to USD 56.69 billion as against USD 53.64 billion in October 2021.

During April-October 2022, exports recorded a growth of 12.55 per cent to USD 263.35 billion. Imports rose 33.12 per cent to USD 436.81 billion, as per the data.

