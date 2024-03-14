 India's February WPI inflation at 0.20% versus 0.27% in January, 4-month low - Hindustan Times
News / Business / India's February WPI inflation at 0.20% versus 0.27% in January, 4-month low

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 12:21 PM IST

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased in January to 0.2 per cent from 0.27 per cent in the preceding month.

The WPI inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.26 per cent.

"The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.20 per cent (provisional) for the month of February, 2024 (over February, 2023)," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Food inflation moved up marginally to 6.95 per cent in February from 6.85 per cent in January, data showed.

Inflation in vegetables was 19.78 per cent, up from 19.71 in January.

The WPI inflation in pulses was at 18.48 per cent in February compared to 16.06 in January.

    
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Follow Us On