Gopal Snacks IPO debut: Share price at 351 apiece on NSE with 12.5% discount

Gopal Snacks IPO Listing today: Gopal Snacks share price made a muted debut on the bourses today (March 14). On NSE, Gopal Snacks share price opened at ₹351 per share- 12.47% lower than the issue price of ₹401 while on the BSE, Gopal Snacks share price opened at ₹350 apiece, down 12.72% than the issue price. The IPO was expected to list in the range of ₹370 to ₹392 apiece. Gopal Snacks IPO Listing today: Gopal Snacks share price was expected to list in the range of ₹ 370 to ₹ 392 apiece.

Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status: Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status was 9.02 times on the third day as it was subscribed 4.01 times for the retail investors portion, 9.50 times by non-institutional investors (NII) portion and the QIB portion was subscribed 17.50 times.

Gopal Snacks IPO details: The IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIBs, not less than 15% for NII, and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Gopal Snacks IPO price band: The price band was set in the range of ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share of the face value of Re 1.

Gopal Snacks IPO lot size: The lot size was 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

Gopal Snacks IPO promoters: Gopal Agriproducts, Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani, and Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani are the company's promoters.

Gopal Snacks IPO details: The IPO comprised an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹650 crore by the promoters and other investors.

Gopal Snacks IPO registrar: Axis Capital Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the IPO while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar.