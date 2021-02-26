India's inflation target band appropriate for next 5 years: RBI report
India's medium-term inflation target of 4% is appropriate for the country under its the central bank's flexible inflation targeting (FIT) mandate, an internal report from the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
"Trend inflation to which actual inflation converges after a shock provides an appropriate benchmark for the inflation target; trend inflation has fallen from above 9% before FIT to a range of 3.8%-4.3% during FIT," the RBI said in its release.
India adopted the flexible inflation targeting framework in 2016 and the government is due to review the same in the near future.
"The current numerical framework for defining price stability, i.e., an inflation target of 4% with a +/-2% tolerance band, is appropriate for the next five years," RBI said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese tiles by three months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI favors retaining inflation target regime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's inflation target band appropriate for next 5 years: RBI report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Fuel prices will come down after winters: Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex tanks 1,631 points to 49,407 in afternoon session; Nifty below 14,600
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel Corp of India jumps 16% in market debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee tanks 67 paise to 73.10 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia to lift ban on Boeing 737 MAX, first in Asia-Pacific region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex tanks over 1,000 pts in opening trade; Nifty slips below 14,900
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indices in red as Sensex falls 759 points to 50,280; Nifty slides 220 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GDP to shrink 7% this fiscal, see 13.7% growth in FY 22, says Moody’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burman family may get joint promoter status at Eveready
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 billion through overseas bonds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt tweaks norms for public procurement deals: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court gives breather to govt, EPFO in pensions case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox