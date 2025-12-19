Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

      India's Robinhood? Groww shares surge 13% after Jefferies initiates ‘Buy’ rating

      Groww has a product velocity model similar to that of Robinhood Markets in the US, Jefferies says while initiating coverage of the stock with a “buy” rating.

      Published on: Dec 19, 2025 12:26 PM IST
      By Tushar Deep Singh
      Share
      Share via
      • facebook
      • twitter
      • linkedin
      • whatsapp
      Copy link
      • copy link

      Groww has the makings to become India's Robinhood, Jefferies said in a note on Friday, initiating coverage of the newly listed stock with a “buy” rating.

      The Groww app on a smartphone. Groww's share price surged as much as 12.87% to ₹162.65 apiece on the vote of confidence from Jefferies. (Bloomberg)
      The Groww app on a smartphone. Groww's share price surged as much as 12.87% to ₹162.65 apiece on the vote of confidence from Jefferies. (Bloomberg)

      The online brokerage operated by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. has a product velocity similar to Robinhood Markets Inc.—the largest online broker in the US, Jefferies analysts Supratim Datta, Prakhar Sharma and Satvik Karabar said in a note dated 19 December 2025.

      Still, “Groww trades at 30% to Robinhood despite better growth,” they said. “We value Groww at a premium to its Indian listed peer Angel One considering the former's higher growth, better margins and lower F&O exposure.”

      Shares of Groww surged as much as 12.87% to 162.65 apiece on the vote of confidence from Jefferies, even as the benchmark Sensex traded up to 0.50% higher at 84,869.25 points.

      This is a developing story. More to come.

      recommendedIcon
      Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
      News/Business/India's Robinhood? Groww Shares Surge 13% After Jefferies Initiates ‘Buy’ Rating
      • mint-logo
      • HH-logo
      • mint-lounge
      • HT_Auto
      • ht-tech
      • ht-bangla
      • healthshots
      • OTT-icon
      • slurrp-icon
      • smartcast-logo
      • ht-kannada
      • ht-tamil
      • ht-telugu
      • ht-marathi
      • logo-fab-play
      • VCCircle_logo-white
      • TechCircle_logo_white
      • VCCEdge_logo_white
      • edge-insights-logo
      © 2025 HindustanTimes