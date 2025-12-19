India's Robinhood? Groww shares surge 13% after Jefferies initiates ‘Buy’ rating

Groww has the makings to become India's Robinhood, Jefferies said in a note on Friday, initiating coverage of the newly listed stock with a “buy” rating. The Groww app on a smartphone. Groww's share price surged as much as 12.87% to ₹162.65 apiece on the vote of confidence from Jefferies. (Bloomberg)

The online brokerage operated by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. has a product velocity similar to Robinhood Markets Inc.—the largest online broker in the US, Jefferies analysts Supratim Datta, Prakhar Sharma and Satvik Karabar said in a note dated 19 December 2025.

Still, “Groww trades at 30% to Robinhood despite better growth,” they said. “We value Groww at a premium to its Indian listed peer Angel One considering the former's higher growth, better margins and lower F&O exposure.”

Shares of Groww surged as much as 12.87% to ₹162.65 apiece on the vote of confidence from Jefferies, even as the benchmark Sensex traded up to 0.50% higher at 84,869.25 points.

This is a developing story. More to come.