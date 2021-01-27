Indices close in red: Sensex falls 937 points, Nifty below 14,000
The BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 938 points to slip below the 47,500 mark and the NSE Nifty plunged below the psychological 14,000 level due to rampant selling across counters.
Marking its fourth straight session of loss, the Sensex tumbled 937.66 points or 1.94 per cent to settle at 47,409.93 – taking the aggregate four-session loss to 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent.
Intraday, the BSE gauge swung 1,117.65 points.
Likewise, the NSE Nifty plunged 271.40 points or 1.91 per cent to close the session at 13,967.50. Over the last four sessions, the 50-share index has lost 677.20 points or 4.62 per cent.
On the Sensex chart, Axis Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s, HDFC and Asian Paint were major losers.
Of the Sensex constituents, 24 shares closed in the red and 6 in the green.
Analysts said investors of late have preferred taking profits off the table ahead of the Union Budget and futures and options (F&O) expiry.
Foreign investors sold equities worth ₹765.30 crore on a net basis in the Indian capital market on Monday, exchange data showed.
Indian equity markets were closed on Tuesday for the Republic Day.
Elsewhere in Asia on Wednesday, stocks ended mixed as investors turned cautious after Wall Street slipped from record levels.
Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.41 per cent at 55.87 per barrel.
On the forex market front, the rupee ended 2 paise higher at 72.92 against the US dollar.
IMF favours extension of pandemic support, thrust on infra investment in Budget
European economy lags behind China and US on pandemic recovery
That was the upshot of the International Monetary Fund's forecasts on Tuesday, which downgraded the growth outlook for 2021 across Europe and underscored a generally poorer performance compared with China and the US.
Goldman Sachs loses legal fight against EU cartel fine
TCS third most valued IT services brand globally: Brand Finance
Oil advances after report points to declining US stockpiles
Understanding financial freedom from the eyes of millennials
Bonds head for losses on PM Modi's near-record debt sales
Sensex opens 210 points lower at over 48,000; Nifty opens at over 14,000
Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales
Adani Ports to raise $500mn through bonds
The proceeds of the bond sale would be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds of a similar amount maturing next year.
IT companies eye large deals to boost revenue
HCL Technologies Ltd said it signed 13 new 'transformational' deals in the December quarter, aided by momentum in its digital, cloud, and products and platform segments.
Q3 earnings trends indicate robust recovery for India Inc
Net sales of 166 BSE-listed cos grew 10.47% from a year ago during Q3.
India's economy to shrink by 8% in FY'21, says IMF
India's September quarter GDP estimate, at -7.5% after -23.9% in the June quarter, positively surprised analysts.
YouTube shorts eyes TikTok competition with 3.5 billion daily views in India
The new format is seen as a way for Google to compete with Gen Z-favorite TikTok, which currently has 700 million users worldwide.
