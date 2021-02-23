IND USA
Sensex trading in green as it open 143 points higher.(PTI)
Indices in green as Sensex open 177 points higher, Nifty at 14,728.20

On the Nifty 50, Reliance Industries was the top boost, adding more than 2% after the conglomerate said late on Monday it expected to get approvals for O2C business spin-off by the second quarter and announced its aim to become "net carbon zero" by 2035.
Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:58 AM IST

Indian shares rose on Tuesday after five straight sessions of falls, boosted by Reliance Industries after the company said it expected to receive approvals by the second quarter of the next fiscal year to hive off its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.53% at 14,752.45 by 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.45% to 49,967.47.

The Nifty private sector banks index, which had fallen in the last five sessions, rose as much as 0.8%, led by a 1.2% climb in ICICI Bank.

Tata Motors jumped 3% after reports that the car maker expected to fare much better than the domestic auto industry.

Asian shares inched lower as rising U.S. Treasury yields and inflation prospects dented investor mood.

A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai. (Reuters)
business

Reliance Jio plans $950 million data centre in Uttar Pradesh

By Utpal Bhaskar, Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:20 AM IST
  Reliance Jio's data centre plan comes against the backdrop of the government projecting India's digital economy to grow to $1 trillion by 2025.
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vechicle in New Delhi (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times).
business

Fuel prices rise after 2 days, petrol & diesel up by 25 and 35 paise in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Petrol and diesel are retailing in Delhi at 90.83 and 81.32 for every litre, respectively, a record high for both.
Melody last February sued Falcone, accusing him of defaulting on $65.8 million in loans and violating the terms of lending agreements by selling two paintings used as collateral, including one by Andy Warhol.(Image via social media )
business

Stakes in Falcone's Hamptons, New York homes head to auction

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The Melody entity, an affiliate of Melody Capital, is undertaking a so-called uniform commercial code foreclosure and on April 13 will publicly auction interests in Falcone's properties
Indian indices are now 5% below their record highs set after the Union budget on 1 February. The India Volatility Index, or VIX, rose 14.5% on Monday to touch 25.47, reflecting investor anxiety about further corrections. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
business

Markets plunge as rise in Covid cases sparks fear

By Nasrin Sultana, Neetu Chandra Sharma, New Delhi/mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:34 AM IST
The BSE Sensex fell 1,145.44 points or 2.25% to close at 49,744.32, while the broader Nifty index lost 306.05 points or 2.04% to close at 14,675.70.
The Seattle-based company has expressed support for Australia's plans, which could help increase market share of its Bing search engine.(AP file photo)
business

Microsoft, EU publishers seek Australia-style news payments

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Microsoft is joining forces with two lobbying groups, the European Publishers Council and News Media Europe, along with two groups representing European newspaper and magazine publishers, which account for thousands of titles.
File photo of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin extremely inefficient for transaction, says Janet Yellen

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The most popular cryptocurrency on Monday fell to $47,400, a one-week low. At one point, it lost nearly 17 per cent of its value.
According to Stockpulse, an indicator measuring GameStop's buzz on Reddit first peaked in early December, a solid month before its price started climbing.(Reuters file photo)
business

Wall Street robots are having a hard time decoding Reddit's 'memes and typos'

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  Reddit forum WallStreetBets is hard for humans to follow at the best of times. But spare a thought for the machines.
Twitter eclipsed 20% growth in daily active users for five straight quarters and has projected it will do so again in the current quarter.(AP)
business

Twitter kicked Donald Trump out and its stock surged to a record

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  Twitter is now thriving in the stock market, up 33% so far this year. This week it notched its first share-price record since 2013.
An Adidas logo is seen at the new Futurecraft shoe unveiling event in New York City, New York, U.S. April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney(REUTERS)
business

Adidas looks to resume dividend after paying back state loans

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The German sportswear maker's payout plan would amount to 585 million euros ($710 million) and underscores the company's "positive outlook" for this year, according to a statement Monday.
Airtel's fundraising plan comes at a time when the government has set the ball rolling for the upcoming spectrum auction, in which radio waves valued at 3.92 lakh crore will be put on the block.(File photo)
business

Airtel's final call on foreign currency bonds issuance post-meet with investors

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The Bharti Airtel board had earlier this month approved fundraising plan of up to 7,500 crore via debt instruments such as debentures and bonds, in one or more tranches.
The RBI is also scheduled to conduct a special open market operation worth 100 billion rupees on Feb. 25, where it will simultaneously buy and sell bonds.(Reuters Photo)
business

India bond yields surge, market expects more RBI intervention

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Bond yields have seen an upward bias as investor appetite has been low despite the Reserve Bank of India's assurance that it would provide ample liquidity and ensure a smooth government borrowing programme.
Representation of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration.(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs, trades at $54,941

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:40 PM IST
It fell as much as 6% on Monday, and was last trading down 4.4% at $54,941. Rival cryptocurrency ether fell 7% to $1,798 after also hitting a record high on Saturday.
Rupee had settled at 75.19 against the US dollar on Monday.(Mint)
business

Rupee surges 16 paise to close at 72.49 against US dollar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:26 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.58 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.29 and a low of 72.58.
Sensex
business

Sensex plummets 1,145 points to end day at 49,744; Nifty closes at 14,675

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The 30-share BSE index ended 1,145.44 points or 2.25 per cent lower at 49,744.32. The broader NSE Nifty sank 306.05 points or 2.04 per cent to finish at 14,675.70.
OPEC's second-biggest producer had wanted as much liquidity as possible in January and February this year(REUTERS)
business

Iraq decides against crude-supply deal with Chinese state company

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Iraq, whose economy is reeling after last year's crash in crude prices, in November asked oil traders to bid for a five-year supply deal.
