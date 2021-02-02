Indigo Paints soars 84% in stellar market debut
Shares in Indigo Paints Ltd jumped 84% in their market debut on Tuesday after a bumper response to the Indian paint maker's $160 million initial public offering (IPO) last month, underscoring investor confidence in the sector as the economy recovers.
Indigo Paints opened at 2,607.5 rupees ($35.71), a 75% premium to its issue price of 1,490 rupees, and rose to as much as 2,747 rupees, boosted by market euphoria following the federal budget on Monday, which included a proposal to extend a tax holiday for low-cost housing projects.
The Indian paint industry is valued at about 545 billion rupees and is expected to grow to 971 billion rupees by 2024, according to the company's prospectus.
Conglomerate Grasim Industries Ltd announced its foray into the paint industry last month, with a 50 billion rupee investment, citing robust outlook for the organized sector.
India has seen robust responses to consumer-focused IPOs and market debuts in recent months, as the stock market galloped to record highs on strong foreign inflows, boosted by coronavirus vaccine hopes and abundant liquidity in global markets.
Investors bid for 117 times the shares on offer in the Indigo Paints' initial public offering, where it issued new shares worth 3 billion rupees and existing investors, including Sequoia Capital India Investments, sold stake worth 8.7 billion rupees.
Pune-based Indigo Paints clocked a 78% jump in profit for the year ended March 31, 2020, on revenue growth of 16.6%, according to its prospectus.
The company will use proceeds from the IPO, which ran from Jan. 20-22, to fund the expansion of a manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, purchase equipment and repay debt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indigo Paints soars 84% in stellar market debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI under pressure to tame yields after govt announces increased borrowing plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beyond wads of cash: Financial inclusion for older women in the family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indigo Paints makes impressive market debut, shares zoom 75 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps 700 points at open, above 49,000; Nifty tests 14,500
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Nokia stock rallies, here's all you need to know about it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US manufacturing sector slows; prices paid by factories highest since 2011
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to prompt users about personalized ads ahead of Apple privacy changes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK had biggest G7 Covid-19 economic hit, even with data differences: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Silver hits eight-year high as GameStop buying frenzy moves on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC ask if Amazon, Future open to resolve issue relating to Reliance deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Repelling temptations: Finance management for early career professionals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: How will cess on petrol, diesel impact you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget effect: Sensex zooms 2,315 points closes at 48,601, Nifty above 14,250
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox