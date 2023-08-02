Home / Business / IndiGo posts highest-ever quarterly profit of 3,090.6 crore in June

IndiGo posts highest-ever quarterly profit of 3,090.6 crore in June

PTI
Aug 02, 2023

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, reported a record profit after tax of INR 3,090.6 crore in Q1 of FY2024.

With tailwinds of strong operational performance and favourable market conditions, InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday reported a record profit after tax of 3,090.6 crore in the three months ended June.

Indigo aircraft (AFP File Photo)
Indigo aircraft (AFP File Photo)

The parent of the country's largest airline also reported its highest-ever quarterly total income of 17,160.9 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, according to a release.

The carrier, which had 316 planes in its fleet at the end of June 2023, had registered a loss of 1,064.3 crore in the 2022 June quarter.

In a release, the airline said in the latest June quarter, it had the highest-ever quarterly profit of 3,090.6 crore and that "reflects strong operational performance, execution of our strategy and favourable market conditions".

Total income or revenues stood at 13,018.8 crore in the three months ended June 2022.

"We produced strong operational performance and welcomed the highest number of quarterly passengers which enabled us to generate the highest ever quarterly revenue and net profit for the quarter ended June 2023," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said.

In the 2023 June quarter, the carrier's fuel costs declined 12.7 per cent to 5,228.1 crore, while the total expenses marginally fell to 14,070.1 crore.

"Second quarter of fiscal year 2024 capacity in terms of available seat kilometers (ASKs) is expected to increase by around 25 per cent as compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2023," the release said.

At the end of June, IndiGo had a fleet of 316 planes, including 166 A320 neos, 87 A321 neos and two planes on wet lease.

IndiGo had a total cash balance of 27,400 crore, comprising 15,691.1 crore of free cash and 11,709 crore of restricted cash.

Shares of the company closed almost flat at 2,565.75 apiece on BSE.

