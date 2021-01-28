IndiGo posts ₹620 crore net loss in Q3
Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday reported a net loss of ₹620 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.
It had posted a net profit of ₹496 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
In the June and September quarter this fiscal, the airline had incurred a net loss of ₹2,884 crore and ₹1,194 crore, respectively.
The airline's total income declined 50% year-on-year to ₹5,142 crore in the third quarter, IndiGo said in a statement.
Its total expenses in the December quarter slipped 41% to ₹5,765 crore.
"The high level of consumer confidence in our product has indeed been heartening and we are glad to be making graduated and measured steps to a full recovery," IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said.
The airline is looking forward to a gradual resumption of scheduled international flights as increased aircraft utilisation is critical to its return to profitability, he added.
The airline said its occupancy rate or load factor during the quarter was 72%, compared to 87.6% a year ago.
Scheduled domestic flight services were suspended in India from March 25 to May 24 due to the lockdown. The domestic flights resumed operations from May 25 but in a curtailed manner.
As on December 31, it is providing flight services to 60 domestic cities, IndiGo said.
India's largest carrier had a total cash balance of ₹18,365 crore, comprising ₹7,444 crore of free cash and ₹10,920 crore of "restricted cash". Restricted cash is not immediately available to the company and it is kept separate for a specific purpose.
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23. However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements between India and other countries since July.
IndiGo said it is providing flight services to six international destinations, under the air bubble arrangements as on December 31.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The spread of Covid-19 led to a surge in orders for factory robots
- The need for automation became apparent outside the auto industry as workforces were hobbled by coronavirus, making it difficult to keep up with demand. Sales rose in some industries as household income that would have been spent on restaurants and entertainment went instead to consumer goods.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fall in gold prices continues for fifth day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK opens investigation of Facebook’s purchase of Giphy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Competition Commission dismisses complaint against ICICI Bank
- In its order passed on Wednesday, the regulator said the allegations of abuse of dominance specifically relate to arbitrary increase in interest rate on home loan and increase in tenure of home loan by the bank on the basis of one-sided conditions in the loan agreement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GameStop’s wild ride has Indian retail traders joining in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global stocks soured by Wall Street sell-off and 'vaccine nationalism'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toyota unseats Volkswagen to become the world’s top-selling automaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing gets US government approval to offer F-15EX to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's gold demand down 35% in 2020; rebound in 2021 likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auto sector going through long-term structural slowdown: SIAM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is GameStop? All you need to know about Reddit-driven stock market play
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India following ban
- China says New Delhi has been using national security as an excuse to prohibit Chinese mobile apps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee falls 21 paise to 73.13 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shares slump to over one-month low as banks slid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox