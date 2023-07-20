Home / Business / Infosys makes 5945 crore net profit in Q1FY24, 11% higher than last year

Infosys makes 5945 crore net profit in Q1FY24, 11% higher than last year

PTI |
Jul 20, 2023 04:26 PM IST

For Q1FY23, the software giant's consolidated profit stood at ₹5360 crore.

IT services firm Infosys on Thursday reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in June quarter at 5,945 crore, but lowered full year growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent amid macro uncertainties.

Infosys (File Photo/Representational)
Infosys (File Photo/Representational)

The net profit (before minority interest) during the same period previous year stood at 5,362 crore.

The company posted a revenue growth of 10 per cent to 37,933 crore, up from 34,470 crore in the year ago period.

The country's second largest IT services company has lowered its revenue guidance for the full year to 1 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency, down from 4 to 7 per cent projected earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out