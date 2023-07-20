Infosys makes 5945 crore net profit in Q1FY24, 11% higher than last year

IT services firm Infosys on Thursday reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in June quarter at ₹5,945 crore, but lowered full year growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent amid macro uncertainties. Infosys (File Photo/Representational)

The net profit (before minority interest) during the same period previous year stood at ₹5,362 crore.

The company posted a revenue growth of 10 per cent to ₹37,933 crore, up from ₹34,470 crore in the year ago period.

The country's second largest IT services company has lowered its revenue guidance for the full year to 1 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency, down from 4 to 7 per cent projected earlier.

