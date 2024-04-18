Infosys Q4 Results Live: Infosys to declare quarterly earnings today

Live

Infosys Q4 Results Live: India's 2nd biggest software services provider Infosys is set to release its March quarter earnings today. Analysts predicted that the results are likely to be tepid amid weakness in discretionary spending. Infosys Q4 revenue is estimated to drop sequentially while operating margin or EBIT margin may remain flat, analysts noted. ...Read More

What you need to look out for? Watch out for cost takeout projects, banking vertical and outlook on client CY24 discretionary spend.