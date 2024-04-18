Infosys Q4 Results Live: Infosys to declare quarterly earnings today
Infosys Q4 Results Live: Look out for cost takeout projects, banking vertical and outlook on client CY24 discretionary spend.
Infosys Q4 Results Live: India's 2nd biggest software services provider Infosys is set to release its March quarter earnings today. Analysts predicted that the results are likely to be tepid amid weakness in discretionary spending. Infosys Q4 revenue is estimated to drop sequentially while operating margin or EBIT margin may remain flat, analysts noted. ...Read More
What you need to look out for? Watch out for cost takeout projects, banking vertical and outlook on client CY24 discretionary spend.
Infosys Q4 Results Live: ICICI Securities on Infosys' Q4 results
Infosys Q4 Results Live: ICICI Securities noted, “We build in 1.2% USD/CC QoQ revenue contraction. We expect some traction in communication (ramp up from liberty deal), BFSI (from deals announced in Q4). We expect 2% YoY USD growth, landing in the upper end of the guided range of 1.5-2% for FY25E. We build in USD 4.6mn revenue from inSemi acquisition for Q4E.”