Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
    Infosys Q4 Results Live: Infosys to declare quarterly earnings today

    Apr 18, 2024 2:11 PM IST
    Infosys Q4 Results Live: Infosys is set to release its March quarter earnings today. Follow all updates here
    Infosys Q4 Results Live: Look out for cost takeout projects, banking vertical and outlook on client CY24 discretionary spend.

    Infosys Q4 Results Live: Infosys Q4 revenue is estimated to drop sequentially, analysts predicted.
    Infosys Q4 Results Live: India's 2nd biggest software services provider Infosys is set to release its March quarter earnings today. Analysts predicted that the results are likely to be tepid amid weakness in discretionary spending. Infosys Q4 revenue is estimated to drop sequentially while operating margin or EBIT margin may remain flat, analysts noted. ...Read More

    What you need to look out for? Watch out for cost takeout projects, banking vertical and outlook on client CY24 discretionary spend. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Infosys Q4 Results Live: ICICI Securities on Infosys' Q4 results 

    Infosys Q4 Results Live: ICICI Securities noted, “We build in 1.2% USD/CC QoQ revenue contraction. We expect some traction in communication (ramp up from liberty deal), BFSI (from deals announced in Q4). We expect 2% YoY USD growth, landing in the upper end of the guided range of 1.5-2% for FY25E. We build in USD 4.6mn revenue from inSemi acquisition for Q4E.”

