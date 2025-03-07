Infosys to implement ‘system interventions’ to make employees come back to office

IT giant Infosys has informed its employees that it will implement “system interventions" to ensure that they work from office at least 10 days each month, Economic Times reported citing an email to employees. The system interventions will be implemented from March 10, 2025 onwards.(Reuters)

The email, sent by functional heads to their teammates, said the policy aims to limit the number of days employees work from home each month. The interventions will be applicable from March 10, 2025 onwards.

“To support this, starting March 10, 2025, system interventions will be implemented to limit the number of work-from-home days that can be applied each month. These measures are designed to ensure compliance with the new hybrid work requirements while maintaining flexibility for employees,” the email seen by Economic Times read.

“As you know, our hybrid work model expects employees to work from the office for at least 10 days a month, or as per business requirements, whichever is higher,” the email further said.

What are the system interventions at Infosys?

Employees at the Bengaluru-headquartered company use a mobile app to record attendance. This app will not approve work from home requests by ‘default'. It will also require employees to log in 10 days a month from their respective offices, a senior employee said on the condition of anonymity.

If an employee falls short of their work from office targets, those days would reportedly be deducted from their leave balance.

Who will be affected by the interventions?

The email's directions apply to employees at job level 5 (JL5) and below. Employees below JL5 include software engineers, senior engineers and consultants while team leaders constitute JL5.

JL6 and above are managers, senior managers, delivery managers and senior delivery managers. Vice Presidents, however, are not included in JL6.

A person said the work from home policy saved a large amount of commuting time and that the new policy may reduce efficiency of some employees.