Input tax credit: GSTR-2B statement delayed by 2 days, use recompute option

The GSTR-2B (input tax credit) statement will now be generated two days later on Thursday, January 16, from the originally scheduled date of January 14, for the December 2024 tax period. The draft GSTR-2B form will be automatically generated on January 16, 2025.(iStockphoto)

The move was taken because the deadline for filing GSTR-1 was extended by two days from the original January 11 to January 13.

"The Draft GSTR-2B for the month of December 2024 (Quarter Oct-Dec 2024) will now be generated on 16th January 2025 in accordance with the rule 60 of CGST Rules, 2017," the GSTN wrote in an advisory published in its website on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

“We would like to remind you that you can recompute your Draft GSTR-2B if any action is taken in IMS after the generation of the same GSTR-2B on or after 16th Jan 2025,” the GSTN added.

GSTR-2B is an auto-populated statement which is generated based on outward supply details uploaded by suppliers in their GSTR-1 and is an important document which allows buyers to claim Input Tax Credit (ITC).

If the supplier makes changes through the invoice management system (IMS) after the buyer has generated his GSTR-2B, the buyer has to use the ‘recompute’ option to generate the updated GSTR-2B.

“It is noteworthy that once a GSTR-2B has been generated, no buyer can accept any new invoices for that month. This means upward revision of purchases can’t happen but downward revision can happen,” an Economic Times report quoted Chartered Accountant Deep Koradia as saying. "The primary reason for this advisory is now GSTR-2B will generate late as the GSTR-1 deadline had to be extended due to persistent technical issues with the GST portal.”