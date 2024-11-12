Instagram, Facebook users in Europe to get less personalised ads, low-cost plans

Meta Platforms is set to come up with a new feature where Instagram and Facebook users in Europe will be given a choice of "less personalised ads," a proactive measure announced on Tuesday to address growing regulatory scrutiny. This move by Meta comes in response to demands from EU regulators.(AFP)

Beginning in the coming weeks, users across Europe who enjoy free access to the platforms will have the option to see ads that are determined by "context." This means the content users will be able to engage within a particular session.

This approach will also consider demographic factors such as age, gender, and location, though some ads may still be unskippable for a brief moment.

The move comes in response to demands from EU regulators, recognising the need for increased transparency and user control in advertising.

Meta to lower the cost of ad-free subscriptions

In a significant move, Meta will also lower the cost of ad-free subscriptions by about 40% for users in Europe, making it more accessible for those seeking an uninterrupted experience.

This initiative arrives as European regulators are intensifying their efforts to rein in the influence of Big Tech and foster a fairer environment for smaller companies, particularly under the newly implemented Digital Markets Act (DMA).

This important EU legislation is designed to facilitate easier transitions between competing online services, from social media platforms to app stores.

"The new model introduced by Meta is under Meta's sole responsibility, and it is neither endorsed by nor agreed with the Commission. It is premature to speculate about the impact on the pending non-compliance proceedings," a spokesperson for the EU told Reuters.

Europe's top court's ruling on Meta

In a recent ruling, Europe’s highest court mandated that Meta must limit the use of personal data from Facebook for targeted advertising, backing privacy activist Max Schrems.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Meta’s strategy to roll out less personalized ads, marking a pivotal moment in the landscape of digital advertising in Europe.

(From Reuters inputs)