Intel to lay off 235 employees from December 31, company filing shows

Intel Corp. will lay off 235 employees at its research and development facility in Folsom, Sacramento County, the company has announced in a regulatory filing. The layoffs will take place over a period of 2 weeks (File Photo/REUTERS)

Intel's fifth round of job cuts this year, the layoffs are scheduled to begin on December 31, lasting across two weeks.

Intel statement on job cuts

In a statement to multiple outlets, the Santa Clara-headquartered semiconductor major confirmed the development.

“Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while reducing costs through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workplace reductions across the company,” the statement read.

Also, the release noted how there could be additional cuts at the tech giant in 2024.

In the previous rounds of layoffs, meanwhile, Intel eliminated 549 positions at its Folsom campus this year, with those relieved accounting for around 10% of the organisation's total workforce. The Folsom facility is used for a variety of R&D (research and development) activities, including development of: SSDs (solid state drives), graphic processors, software, and chipsets.

Additionally, as per reports, up to 20% employees at Intel's client computer and data centre divisions, could be let go as well.

Across California, the home state of the chip maker's Santa Clara headquarters, more than 13,000 people work for it. This is nearly 10% of its overall 131,900-strong global workforce.