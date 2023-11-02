Investment MoUs worth 20,000 crore signed at Uttarakhand road-show

Investment MoUs worth more than ₹ 20,000 crore were signed with more than 50 industrial groups in the health and wellness, hospitality, manufacturing, education, logistics & other sectors during the Ahmedabad road-show on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Uttarakhand CM invites investors to Global Investors Summit in December.

The companies with whom MoUs were signed include- Sheetal Group and Company, Rankers Hospital, Zivaya Wellness Private Limited, Astral Pipes, Warmora Tiles, Gujarat Ambuja MKC Insa Infrastructure Limited and Amul.

Apart from this, Commodity Trading, AD Mehta Logistics, Friends & Friends Group of Companies, Parekh Ventures LLP, V Milak Enterprises, Arya Ocean Logistics Park, Hindustan Oil Industries, Supac Industries, Shreeji Group, NB Group, Shantakaram Nigam, Apollo Group of Institutions, MoUs were signed with Panchakarma Hotels and Resorts (Trident), Sabarmati University, Leela Hotels and Resorts, Hops Healthcare, Prime Fresh, Dutt Motors, Nexus Infratech Pvt. Ltd.

Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the roadshow organized in Ahmedabad on Wednesday for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Uttarakhand from 8-9 December. During this time, the CM Dhami held meetings with various industry groups & also invited them all to Investors Summit 2023 to be held in Dehradiun in December this year.

CM Dhami said that this is the 6th roadshow that is being organized in Ahmedabad as a run-up to the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit. He invited all investors & industrialists to the Summit to be held in Dehradun on 8 & 9 December 2023. The Chief Minister Dhami said that Gujarat is the land of Lord Krishna & great men like Mahatma Gandhi & Sardar Patel. This land has given India its Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who has transformed our country into a powerhouse. Under his leadership, India has created a distinct identity across the globe. Today India’s prestige & status are increasing in the world.

CM Dhami said that his government is continuously working for the development of industries in Uttarakhand. Keeping in mind, the suggestions of people associated with the industry, 30 new policies have been made. Many policies have been further simplified. All the suggestions received during the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit’s run-up events are being implemented. A single window system has been created to promote investment in the state. It is being made more effective through continuous improvement. Chief Minister Dhami stated that it has been 23 years since the formation of Uttarakhand. A special industrial package was given to Uttarakhand by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After that, industrial investment in Uttarakhand has increased rapidly.

CM Dhami said that there are immense possibilities for investment in Uttarakhand. A land-bank of 6,000 acres has been created in the state. More incentives will be given for those investing in the hilly areas of the state. The natural beauty & better human resources of Uttarakhand are attracting investors to come to Uttarakhand. He said that work is being done to balance ecology and economy in the state. Uttarakhand is a good destination for investors & Businessmen to make it a Karmabhoomi.

He added that the state is expanding rapidly with air, rail, road and ropeway connectivity. So far this year, more than 52 lakh devotees have visited Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. In Kumaon division, work is being done at a rapid pace under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission.

Cabinet Minister Premchand Aggarwal said that Uttarakhand offers a peaceful environment for setting up industries. In order to increase investment rapidly in the state, continuous work is being done under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami for simplification of policies & implementation of new policies. Establishment of industries requires transportation, power supply and good human resources, all of which are present in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is a state that provides cheapest electricity. Connectivity has expanded rapidly in the state.

Among those present on the occasion were Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General Industries Rohit Meena and investors associated with the industrial sector.

