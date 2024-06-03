Investors earn 11 lakh crore as Sensex zooms to record high: Top updates

Indian benchmark equity indices opened at record highs today (June 3). The Nifty 50 surged past 23,000 and BSE Sensex crossed the 76,000 mark owing to exit polls predicting a third term with a massive mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Investors remained optimistic about the NDA government's third term as BSE Sensex traded 2,178 points, or 2.94%, higher at 76,139. The Nifty 50 was up 579 points, or 2.57%, trading at 23,109.

Stock market: A child holds a placard depicting PM Modi and BJP election symbol during a public meeting addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi.(PTI)