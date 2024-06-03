Harsh Goenka lists 10 expectations from PM Modi's third term. World Cup Trophy is a plus

Harsh Goenka- RPG Group chairman- listed 10 expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he secured a third term in office. On X (formerly Twitter), Harsh Goenka mentioned ‘One Nation, One Election’, Uniform Civil Code and Agricultural reforms in his wishes from the new government after exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in East Champaran district.(PTI)

Harsh Goenka also said that he expects to see efforts to boost the economy through infrastructure and manufacturing, push in digitalisation and growing India's global profile, among others.

Job creation along with labour reforms and greater investments in energy and climate should also be a priority, he said.

Several users also shared their expectations from PM Modi's third term in response to Harsh Goenka's post with one saying, “How about adding a focus on renewable energy and sustainability? Imagine India leading the world in green tech and clean energy! Plus, more green jobs and a healthier planet for future generations.”

Another added, “In addition- Simplify GST, Remove or Make KYC 5 yearly, Make closures of companies easy. Improve Ease of Doing Business. Bring in Judicial Reforms. Reduce Compliances. Make cost of borrowing cheaper for MSMEs. Create a Sovereign Fund.”

When one user said that their expectations include a World Cup Trophy, Harsh Goenka responded, “I totally agree.”